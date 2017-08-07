WWE Spoilers: Huge Main Event, Rollins And Ambrose, Brock Lesnar Returns, And The Hardys Are ‘Awoken’ On ‘Raw’

SummerSlam is a lot closer than anyone may realize, which is why WWE is really using its time wisely to build up the card, and that is what will continue tonight on Monday Night Raw. So far, it looks as if things are going to be quite huge for this episode, as it will be headlined by a big-time main event that will end with Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman standing tall. Along with that, Brock Lesnar will return and the Hardy Boyz have become “awoken.”

Even though Raw is three hours long, WWE is trying to pack as much as humanly possible into each week’s show, and tonight will be no different. The official website of WWE has revealed a preview for tonight, and two of the brutes in the upcoming Fatal 4-Way will fight until one man can no longer stand.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to face off in a Last Man Standing Match tonight on Raw

They’ve been battling it out for months, but this could end up being the final determination of who is stronger. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns will be featured in the Raw main event, and in order for one to win, they have to keep the other man down for a count of 10.

With very few rules in this match, there could be a lot of violence and even more outside interference. As reported by Wrestling Inc., Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on this evening’s show, and he may want to showcase his dominance.

Bayley’s future to be determined

Things aren’t looking so great for “The Huggable One,” as her path to the Raw Women’s Championship as an injury suffered last week may be more serious than originally thought. Bayley was on a collision course with Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, but her shoulder injury has been examined all week, and her status will be revealed tonight.

Does Rollins truly have Ambrose’s back?

No matter how it may seem, the former brothers of The Shield have been working together the last few weeks, but will they ever be able to trust the other? Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins know they can rely on one another to take out common enemies, but complete trust is needed, and it’s hard to do that when their past is so rocky.

If they are going to actually think of trying to take the Raw Tag Team Titles away from Sheamus and Cesaro, they will need to get on the same page and soon.

The Hardys’ fury has been “awoken”

The Hardy Boyz battling it out with the members of The Club and The Revival has been fun, but there may be something much better on the way. Ever since returning to WWE in early April, it has been teased that Matt and Jeff Hardy will become “Broken,” but it may finally happen.

As the preview from WWE speaks of their fury being “awoken,” Forbes is reporting that the legal issues with GFW over the “Broken” trademarks may have finally been resolved.

How will Wyatt respond to Balor’s mind games?

For weeks, these two men have been going back and forth at one another with acts of physical violence and mental games. Finn Balor isn’t giving in, and he’s not going to let the “Eater of Worlds” into his head to mess with his existence. Bray Wyatt may have finally met his match in “The Demon,” but he’s not done yet.

Right now, everything is focused on SummerSlam, and it is shaping up to be quite a fantastic card, but there is still work to do. In the main event, the Last Man Standing Match will be huge, and it could even feature interference from Brock Lesnar, but WWE may have something bigger on its hands. With teases that the Hardy Boyz are “awoken” and may become “Broken,” tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw may be absolutely glorious.

