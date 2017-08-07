Beyonce’s Dad Reportedly Still Hasn’t Met Her & Jay-Z’s Twins

Beyonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles, reportedly hasn’t met his daughter’s twins.

Almost two months after he confirmed their birth on social media, reports are claiming that Mathew has not yet been invited to meet the newborns by Beyonce or his son-in-law Jay-Z and is allegedly still yet to see the babies in person.

That’s according to an insider who recently spoke out about Knowles’ strained relationship with his superstar daughter which is thought to have been growing increasingly sour over the past few years.

“Matthew has not met the twins in person yet,” a source alleged to Radar Online, despite Rumi and Sir Carter heading home from the hospital more than a month ago.

The report will likely come as a surprise to fans as Knowles was first to confirm that his daughter and son-in-law had welcomed their twins into the world in June when he tweeted about their birth, angering many of the singer’s fans.

“They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday,” he tweeted on June 18. “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

Beyonce and her dad have notably have an increasingly strained relationship over the years, though Mathew denied earlier this year that he had been banned from entering his daughter’s hospital room just weeks before she become a mom to her and Jay-Z’s twins.

Speaking out about his relationship with both Beyonce and his other daughter Solange, Knowles told Houston’s Fox 26 that he communicates with his daughters on a weekly basis but did not discuss how close he is with his grandchildren. Solange also has a 12-year-old son, Daniel Julez Smith, Jr.

“I would describe my relationship with my daughters as ‘loving,'” he said, seemingly denying reports that his relationship with his kids is strained.

Responding to rumors he’d been banned from the hospital room before the singer gave birth, he then called those claims a “lie.”

“There’s a difference between a rumor and a lie. That’s a bold lie,” he said, though if Radar Online’s latest report is to be believed it doesn’t sounds like Mathew was in the hospital room – or anyone near the vicinity – when Beyonce gave birth for the second time.

It was reported in June that the superstar allegedly shut down the entire fifth floor of UCLA medical center as she prepared to give birth after sources claimed that her arrival meant other patients were supposedly moved out of the vicinity.

Notably, Beyonce and her dad’s relationship is thought to have been strained ever since it was revealed in 2009 that Knowles had fathered a child with actress Alexsandra Wright despite still being married to her mom, Tina Knowles. The couple then divorced.

The “Drunk In Love” singer then announced in 2011 that she would no longer be managed by Mathew, despite him steering her career ever since she shot to fame with Destiny’s Child.

However, as noted by Telegraph, the two appeared to be back on good terms after Beyonce gave birth to her first child, Blue Ivy, in 2012 as her dad even appeared in her documentary Life is But A Dream which aired on HBO four years ago.

But while it appeared the two may have been growing closer, the outlet noted that neither Beyonce nor Solange attended Mathew’s second wedding when he married Gena Avery in 2013.

As for how the star has been handling being a mom of three in recent weeks, despite reports of drama with her dad, TV host Steve Harvey recently revealed that the superstar is a “very hands on mom” to all three of her and Jay-Z’s kids.

What do you think of reports claiming Beyonce and Jay-Z haven’t allowed her dad Mathew Knowles to meet their twins?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]