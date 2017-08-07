LuAnn De Lesseps Shares Inspirational Quote On Instagram, Thanks Fans For Support on Twitter Amid Divorce

LuAnn De Lesseps and her husband, Tom D’Agostino, confirmed their plans for divorce last week and on Instagram and Twitter, the Real Housewives of New York City star continues to stay active with her fans and followers.

In her latest Instagram post, which was shared on August 6, LuAnm De Lesseps shared a religious quote with her fans.

“When God pushes you to the edge of difficulty trust him fully because two things can happen… Either He’ll catch you when you fall, or He will teach you how to fly,” the message read.

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino faced numerous rumors of cheating throughout their relationship but despite the allegations against him, De Lesseps married D’Agostino in December of last year. Then, weeks ago, LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino faced rumors yet again and last week, the reality star confirmed that they had gone their separate ways with a post to fans on Twitter.

Immediately after LuAnn De Lesseps revealed her plans for divorce, she was faced with backlash from fans who told her she should have never married Tom D’Agostino. Others said that they saw the split coming. Still, LuAnn De Lesseps steered clear of the drama and stayed silent in regard to the exact reason behind their split.

One day after her divorce announcement, LuAnn De Lesseps returned to her Twitter account to thank her supportive fans for their positive comments amid her split.

“Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through,” she wrote.

Before tying the knot with Tom D’Agostino, the Real Housewives of New York City star was married for 16 years to Count Alexandre DeLesseps and the former couple shares two children, daughter Victoria and son Noel.

LuAnn De Lesseps also briefly dated a man named Jacques Azoulay, who was seen frequently during past episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]