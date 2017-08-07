‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Is Haunted By Guilt Feelings: Will She Confess To Shooting Sonny?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that Sonny (Maurice Benard) does not reveal that he was shot by Sam (Kelly Monaco), although he admits to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) that Garvey did not shoot him. However, viewers know it was Sam who shot Sonny and dumped his body into a pit at the construction site while hallucinating that Sonny was a mortal threat to her family.

GH spoilers indicate that Sonny will keep the fact that Sam is the shooter a secret because he believes she was not in her right senses when she did it. He wants to spare Sam the ordeal of questioning and scrutiny by law enforcement. However, while he tries to keep the information from the police, it is likely he will eventually share it with Carly.

However, Carly is determined to find out who shot her husband. She conducts investigations of her own.

How will Carly react when she finally discovers the truth?

She’ll clearly be upset to learn that the traumatizing experience she went through after Sonny’s disappearance was caused by Sam. The truth could put a strain on her relationship with Sam, even though she knows Sam was not in her right mind at the time.

General Hospital Spoilers Friday August 4: Garvey Flatlines – Sam’s Memory Returning –… https://t.co/mMI5MBRQq5 pic.twitter.com/B4Nv7VltVx — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) August 3, 2017

However, because Sonny knows he can’t keep the truth that Sam shot him a secret from Carly indefinitely, he will likely reveal the truth to her. Carly will be very upset if she finds out the truth herself and realizes that Sonny has been hiding it from her.

Regardless of Sonny’s decision, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) has also been conducting investigations of his own. He comes to the conclusion that Sam likely shot Sonny. He calls Griffin and questions him about Sam’s condition. He appears to be trying to determine whether Sam could have acted on her delusions and hallucinations.

#GH Spoilers: ‘GH’ Video Leak Reveals Jason Needs Surgery, Carly And Sonny Support Sam https://t.co/VAqpmZ4Vsd — General Hospital (@GHrecaps) August 6, 2017

Jason also recalls Sam’s delirious rant about Sonny when she returned home after she shot Sonny. Looking disheveled and disoriented, she ranted distractedly about how Sonny was threatening her family and that she has taken care of the threat. Jason realizes that Sam’s deranged talk at about the time that Sonny went missing could not have been a coincidence.

He also understands that Sam is presently unable to recall her actions. While he is thankful that Sonny survived, he is worried that due to the fragile state of her mind, Sam might be unable to absorb the shock when she realizes that she is responsible for what Sonny went through.

Carly takes threats against Sonny's life very seriously. ???????? #GH pic.twitter.com/lDhGrg3XLT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 7, 2017

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 7 reveal that Sam struggles to recall what happened to her before she was taken to the hospital. At first, she doubts that her memories of shooting Sonny are real. She thinks she might be recalling her hallucinations.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 7 and 14 reveal that she begins to feel uneasy and fearful that her memories of shooting Sonny could be real. As she becomes more and more convinced that her memories are real and not part of her hallucinations, she is assailed with nagging feelings of guilt.

GH spoilers state that she will be on the verge of confessing, but it remains to be seen whether she actually does. It is likely she will talk with Jason privately about her growing suspicion that she shot Sonny.

How will Jason react? Will he try to convince her that her recollections are hallucinations to protect her from the trauma of guilt feelings while still struggling to recover fully from her illness? Will the two families come together to address the matter privately and decide to keep it a secret?

General Hospital spoilers for August 7 indicate that even if they decide to keep the matter secret, someone else is about to stumble on the truth.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is not convinced about Garvey’s story, so he investigates the matter independently.

He visits Sonny and asks him about the shooting. Sonny admits it was not Garvey who shot him. However, Sonny does not confess it was Sam. Dante also questions Nelle (Chloe Lanier) about the bullet casing. He will probably find Sam’s weapon dumped at the site.

[Featured Image by Albert E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]