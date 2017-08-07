Tamra Judge Instagram: ‘RHOC’ Star Shares Photo From Family Vacation With Husband, Daughter, And Son

Tamra Judge and her family, including husband Eddie Judge and her two youngest kids, Sophia and Spencer Barney, enjoyed a family vacation over the weekend in Aruba. During their trip, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photo on Instagram.

After breaking down over her estrangement from her oldest daughter, Sidney Barney, Tamra Judge enjoyed a sunset dinner on the beach with her family.

Throughout the past several days, Tamra Judge has shared a number of photos and videos of herself and her family, including a clip of her and her daughter jumping around on the beach and videos of the suite she was staying in.

Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge tied the knot in June of 2013 after Judge split from former husband Simon Barney. Since then, the couple has documented their life together on The Real Housewives of Orange County and on social media.

Tamra Judge shares custody of her youngest daughter, Sophia, with her ex-husband Simon Barney, but things with her two older children are a bit more complicated. As fans may recall hearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge’s son Spencer lives full-time with her and doesn’t see his father while her oldest daughter, Sidney, lives full-time with her father and rarely communicates with the reality star.

Tamra Judge and her oldest daughter don’t talk much, but earlier this year, Judge attended Sidney’s graduation from high school.

During the event, despite their years of estrangement, Tamra Judge and Sidney Barney posed for a family photo alongside Simon, Spencer, Sophia, and Judge’s oldest son from a previous relationship, Ryan Vieth. Tamra Judge and Simon Barney also posed for a photo with Sidney that Judge later shared on her Instagram page.

To see more of Tamra Judge, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

