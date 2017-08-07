‘Little People, Big World:’ Matt Roloff Gives Heartfelt Thanks To Fans, Gets Some R & R After Wedding Insanity

The last four months have been hectic for Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff. Being actively involved in the arrangements for his daughter Molly’s wedding, Matt has not enjoyed any downtime for a long time. With Molly’s wedding finally over, Matt gave his family’s supporters and fans a sincere, heartfelt thanks before announcing that he is now officially on vacation after an insane four months of wedding preparations.

Matt Roloff was probably one of the most involved members of the iconic reality TV family when it came to Molly’s wedding arrangements. During the past four months, Matt had planted fields of flowers, set the wedding venue, and even hand-crafted the benches that were used by the guests during the ceremony. The LPBW star’s efforts for his daughter have been universally lauded by his followers on social media, with many stating that Molly is lucky to have a father like him.

“You’re a Great Dad!! Glad Molly’s Wedding Day was Grand; you sure worked hard to prepare for it. The wedding grove was beautiful! You made everything perfect,” one of Matt’s Facebook followers wrote.

Even down to the wedding day itself, Matt still proved to be one of the most involved members of the family. As soon as the wedding was over, Matt immediately followed up with his followers on social media, posting intimate photos of the celebration. On Sunday night, Matt reached out to his more than 643,000 Facebook fans once more, giving everyone a sincere word of thanks for supporting his growing family over the years.

“Thank you to all of you who are so supportive of me and my family for so many years. I appreciate each and every one of you. Thank you again for being so kind to us. Blessings to you all.”

Matt also recorded a short video message for his family’s fans and followers, telling everyone that Molly’s wedding was nothing short of perfect. According to Matt, everything, from the ceremony itself to the beautiful vows of the new Mr. and Mrs. Silvius, was spot on. Matt’s video, which was uploaded by TLC, can be viewed here.

Now that the wedding is over, Matt has finally shifted gears. In his latest post on Facebook, Matt told his followers that he had just landed in Surprise, Arizona, for some much-needed rest and relaxation. As it turned out, Matt left Roloff Farms sometime on Sunday to go for a vacation in Surprise.

According to Matt Roloff, he is currently enjoying his time in Arizona. The reality TV star further stated that he is now enjoying the ATVs and the pools in the area. Considering Matt’s brief Facebook update, however, it remains unknown if the Little People, Big World star traveled to Surprise with his most recent flame, Caryn Chandler.

“Travel day completed. After four intense months of wedding preparations, it’s time for a few days of RnR. Just landed in Surprise, AZ. Enjoying the ATV trails and some pool time :)))”

For now, Little People, Big World fans can look forward to Matt’s upcoming posts of his Surprise vacation. The Roloff patriarch, after all, is very consistent with his updates to his more than half-a-million social media followers. Thus, it will only be a matter of time before pictures of Matt’s vacation in Arizona begin emerging.

Matt Roloff is featured on Little People, Big World, which is expected to begin its latest season later this year.

