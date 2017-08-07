Is Kylie Whining About Being A Jenner? Only Her Therapist Knows For Sure

It seems as if Kylie Jenner, who is all of 20, is having an identity crisis of sorts and has needed to seek the advice of a therapist to help sort out these feelings. In the premiere of Life of Kylie, fans find the young Kylie Jenner questioning her fame. Kylie, who is a member of the famous Kardashian brood, has been living out her life on a reality show with a camera following her and her family around since she was 9.

The International Business Times asks if Kylie is getting sick of her popularity? They asked this question after some of the things she questioned about her life on the premiere of her own show. Kylie states during the premiere, “I just feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think.” This brings up a different question — is Kylie Jenner in fear of losing her fame?

This sounds as if Kylie may be more frightened of the possibility of losing her fame rather than she is of getting sick of being a household name, suggest some of the folks who are critiquing her new show on the social media sites. Kylie said, “I for sure didn’t choose this life – but I’m not going to say I’m not keeping up this lifestyle.”

Keeping up with the lifestyle is something Kylie has gotten very good at, but she didn’t have a say in her fame as a young kid. Her mom and manager, Kris Jenner, made sure the Kardashian and Jenner crew stayed famous via reality shows. But at almost 20, (Kylie turns 20 in a few days), she now has a choice. She did, however, tap into her famous bloodline when it came to promoting her show, as seen below in the next three tweets.

Cosmopolitan Magazine critiqued Kylie’s new show and pretty much said it came up short of putting Kylie out there as someone many people can relate to. This is how the show was promoted as seeing Kylie in a different light, more like the rest of the masses.

Too Fab writes about the various critiques shared online by popular media outlets. While different words were written by the various famous media outlets, they basically agreed that the “Life of Kylie show tried to demonstrate that Kylie Jenner is like most other people, but she actually showed that she is not. Finding common ground with the young Kardashian clan member was not an easy feat for those who turned into Kylie’s new show.

According to an earlier article from the Inquisitr, social media users weren’t much at all receptive to Kylie’s new show. The article titled “Pretty Much Everyone Hated Kylie Jenner’s ‘Life of Kylie ‘Premiere,” basically sums it up for the folks at home who watched the premiere.

Kylie has been in the spotlight of the camera since she was 9-years-old. Keeping Up With the Kardashians awarded all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family famous faces.

Kylie admitted that the social media sites have made her even more famous. She decided to visit a therapist so she could get an opinion on these mixed feelings she was having about her fame, which was seen in the back to back premiere episodes.

During a visit to her therapist, Kylie confesses that she didn’t like posting on social media and her only reason for doing so is to “stay relevant.” She uses it to promote her brand. Kylie finds this process too much for her, which is another bit of information she shared with not only the therapist but with the folks who tuned in to watch her new show.

Kylie has spent half of her young life in front of the camera. She believes that people think they really know her because she grew up on the screen, but people don’t know her. She also said she doesn’t know what it is like not to have everyone know who she is. She doesn’t know what it is like to be just one of the crowd.

One of the statements she made last night, “I don’t like all the attention because it reminds me I’m Kylie [explicit] Jenner,” sounds as if she doesn’t like being Kylie Jenner. It was a bit hard for some to follow Kylie and the message she was attempting to convey. But as the earlier Inquisitr article suggests, social media users were relentless in letting her know they cannot feel sorry for her.

With Kylie explaining her life as a blessing and a curse all wrapped into one, it seems as if the viewers deciphered her mixed feelings as a bit of whining over her life. Perhaps The Daily Beast hit the nail on the head when saying that so far they see this series as nothing more than “inside the life of a paranoid rich girl.” She may be more worried about losing that fame than living with it, but only her therapist knows for sure.

