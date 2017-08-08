Angelina Jolie Reportedly Seeks ‘Hot New Romance’ In Alleged Shocker, With Tom Cruise On ‘Audition’ List

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt both have faced a variety of rumors ever since their split, ranging from shocking (allegations about the audition method used in one of Angelina’s films) to entertaining (never-ending claims that Brad and Jennifer Aniston were rekindling their romance despite her own happy marriage to Justin Theroux). So while both Pitt and Jolie’s breakup also has sparked numerous reports that the former couple is interested in dating other people, a new article claims that Angelina has started on a search for a date for an allegedly shocking reason.

According to Yahoo, Jolie is now at a point in her life where she feels “ready to move on from Brad Pitt,” but her method of finding a replacement for Brad is allegedly quite unusual. Is Angelina literally “auditioning” for a new leading man?

An insider quoted by Yahoo claimed that there is a bombshell reason for the alleged search for a new man in Jolie’s life.

“[Angelina Jolie] wants to distract people with a hot new romance and she’s hunting for the perfect guy.”

Angelina, 42, allegedly is seeking to boost her popularity after her bombshell split from Pitt last September, according to the source quoted by Yahoo. Amid that alleged quest, the insider claims that Team Angelina Jolie has gone up to a variety of Hollywood hunky men hoping that they will qualify to become her “new leading man.”

Brad and Angelina have six children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt), and as the Inquisitr noted, Jolie praised her kids in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. However, that same interview received negative reactions from some.

According to the insider, the Vanity Fair article boosted support for Pitt, but Angelina faced controversy over the remarks about the alleged casting process for one of her movies. Consequently, the source said that Jolie has an alleged goal of becoming “the most popular star in Hollywood again.”

Jolie will not end her quest until she achieves that goal, claimed the insider. And that leads to the question of who qualifies to be on the alleged “audition” list to fulfill Angelina’s quest? The source also answered that question.

“Who is on Ange’s list of potential boyfriends?…a whole heap of Hollywood hotties!”

Possible choices for Jolie range from Jared Leto to Russell Crowe and beyond. Dark Tower star Idris Elba allegedly qualifies as a “prime candidate” for Angelina, and Elba, 44, has tied the knot twice before so has experience. But the alleged list doesn’t end there.

Johnny Depp and Jolie co-starred in the romantic comedy thriller The Tourist, and that supposedly puts Johnny on the hot romance list. Even though the insider admitted that Depp is carrying some “baggage” as a result of his dramatic split from ex-wife Amber Heard, the source pointed out that Johnny and Angelina getting together in a starry romance “could be mutually beneficial for their PR image.”

But when it comes to who has the lead for leading man, it’s not Depp, according to the insider.

“Everyone loves Russell [Crowe], which is why Ange is so keen on him.”

With the fallout from the Vanity Fair interview reportedly continuing, however, the so-called “audition” list just keeps on going. Tom Cruise was linked to Jolie previously this year, and he also has a chance to take on the role of her leading man, according to the source, who also listed Jon Hamm, Liev Schreiber, and Jake Gyllenhaal as qualifying for the alleged list.

While Angelina reportedly seeks a replacement for Brad, she also allegedly has turned to Pitt himself for help in what Radar Online claimed is her “hour of need.” Radar Online described the challenges Jolie reportedly has faced in the Vanity Fair allegations about the audition process. However, Angelina has challenged the report.

“The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.”

Radar Online also pointed out that Jolie has a full plate at this point in her life in alleging that Jolie may turn to Pitt for help. However, rumors of Angelina and Brad reuniting have been ongoing in recent months, and Radar Online had no confirmation of a Brangelina reunion amid the Vanity Fair backlash.

