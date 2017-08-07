‘The Voice’ Season 13: Miley Cyrus’ Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Joins Show As Advisor

Miley Cyrus is bringing her dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, to The Voice for Season 13.

During the August 7 episode of the Today show, Miley Cyrus and her father spoke to Natalie Morales about the upcoming season of The Voice and revealed that Bill Ray would be serving as her Team Advisor.

As fans may recall, Miley Cyrus first appeared on the show as the Season 10 Team Advisor for Christina Aguilera, and one year later, she appeared as a full-time coach, with Joan Jett serving as her Season 11 Team Advisor.

While Miley Cyrus’ Today show interview won’t air until later this week, the singer and her father were seen discussing the changes she’s gone through in recent years, including her racy “Wrecking Ball” music video, which featured Cyrus sitting nude on a wrecking ball. The pair also joked about Billy Ray’s hair, with Miley Cyrus claiming that change wasn’t such a good thing to her father.

Miley Cyrus signed on to a full-time role on The Voice in 2016, and at the end of last year, shortly after the season premiered, she was named as a Season 13 coach. In the months that followed, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s returns were confirmed and former American Idol contestant Jennifer Hudson was named as a new addition to the show.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Miley Cyrus and her co-stars began filming the 13th season of The Voice earlier this year, and throughout production, she and the other coaches have shared photos and videos from the set with their fans and followers on Instagram.

When Miley Cyrus first joined the cast of The Voice, a report by Us Weekly magazine claimed that she and Adam Levine were butting heads. As an insider explained at the time, Cyrus and Levine simply have way too much in common.

In addition to their short attention spans, the source said Cyrus and Levine fond one another to be annoying, and Cyrus reportedly enjoyed getting under Levine’s skin.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

To see more of Miley Cyrus and her co-stars, including Adam Levine, Blake Lively, and Jennifer Hudson, tune into The Voice Season 13 on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]