Prince Harry Goes Back To Summer Camp, Enjoys Top Secret Resort with Google

Prince Harry was included on the guest list to Google’s annual top secret summer camp this year. His attendance was kept low-key, not even reported by the palace. He was, however, spotted at the invite-only event this past weekend. Fellow campers included Elton John and Emma Watson. The royal circular, which usually publishes the itineraries of the royal family, made no mention of the Prince’s presence at the exclusive seminar. When asked, they refused to comment, saying they don’t comment on “private travel plans.”

It is unknown whether or not Prince Harry attended as a representative of the royal family or due to his individual goals. It’s not even known exactly why Prince Harry received an invite to the exclusive, secretive event, which included Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and other top tech industry representatives. Google may have invited him due to both he and Prince William’s interest in online bullying and mental health.

Google hosts the summer camp as part of a three day weekend for top internet moguls. The final day of the weekend includes performances and a sit-down dinner. The seminar includes discussions centered around human rights and education.

There is very little information available on the conference. Guests receive information in password protected files describing their itinerary for the three days of their stay. This year, the conference was at the Verdura Resort in Sicily. The resort is an hour’s drive from Palermo, and it includes a helicopter pad for very exclusive guests. Some billionaires who attended the conference docked their yachts at the resort.

Previous attendees to The Camp, as Google knows it, included Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Celebrities invited have included Pharrell, Andrea Bocelli, Rhianna, and Charlize Theron. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin host the program. The guest lists are under heavy guard due to security concerns.

The Verdura resort has 203 rooms and 47 suites, complete with golf courses and opportunities for guests to customize their experience with The Connoisseur, an opportunity to create customized trips which can include visiting ruins or wine tastings. They also host many family friendly programs.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]