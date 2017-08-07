Maggie Gyllenhaal and Leah Remini’s friendship is reportedly on thin ice, and their epic feud is confusing people.

Maggie, 37, and Leah, 47, are in the midst of a feud that has placed others in the line of fire. Insiders claim that Scientology is at the heart of the Honourable Woman and Kevin Can Wait actresses’ falling out.

Many were quick to point out the confusion over Gyllenhaal and Remini’s feud. The reason: Gyllenhaal is not affiliated with the Church of Scientology, and Leah was a parishioner before she walked away in recent history after decades of membership.

According to an unnamed Radar Online source, the explanation is simple: Maggie Gyllenhaal has close celebrity friends who are active Scientologists and feels caught in the middle of their feud. Meanwhile, Leah Remini is on a crusade of sorts to expose the dark side and inner workings of the church that “nearly destroyed her life.” The insider adds that Gyllenhaal wants the squabbling to end.

“Maggie and Leah used to be close but they’ve had an epic fall-out. The problem is that Maggie grew up with a lot of people who were raised in the Church and is still friends with some of them like Michael Pena and Giovanni Ribisi.”

Leah has taken her fight with Scientology public. A known outspoken critic, the King of Queens television star hosted the telling documentary, Scientology and the Aftermath. The A&E program earned an Emmy nomination for “Best Informational Series.

Leah’s TV series debuted to mixed reviews. Several noted Scientology officials pushed back on Remini’s claims and labeled the production “fake.” The church released a statement about the show, saying the “allegations are false and are tired rumors stemming from the same small group of anti-Scientologists.”

Leah parlayed the success of her docuseries into a role behind the scenes as a producer for a Lifetime TV project. The film is based on her 2015 bestselling book, Troublemaker: Surviving Scientology and Hollywood.

Leah famously left Scientology in 2013 on her own terms when she learned about a number of disturbing practices. She expresses the joy that her family “disconnected” as well before they were compelled to cut ties with Leah. The actress alleges that as a general rule, anyone leaving the Scientology Church must have no contact with any active members — including blood relatives.

Leah’s troubles with Scientology, based on her own version of events, began the day before celebrated Scientologist Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were to be married. At a gathering, David Miscavige, the head of the Church of Scientology, was unaccompanied by his wife, Shelly.

Leah noticed that she was noticeably absent and inquired about her whereabouts. She was scolded and told it was none of her business by another member.

Following that incident, officials summoned her to the Florida headquarters to undergo a process called “auditing,” which loosely means to reprogram a member. Subsequently, Leah was billed $300,000 for her three months at the Clearwater facility.

On Maggie Gyllenhaal and Leah Remini’s rumored feud, neither actress has spoken publicly about their supposed falling out.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]