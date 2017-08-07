‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: POV Twist, Mark Fails To Seduce Elena, Friday ‘BB19’ Episode – Live Feeds Update

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the latest CBS live feeds activity reveal that there may be a twist today at the Veto Ceremony. And, in other news, a special Friday episode of BB19 has been set for August 18 at 8 p.m. according to Big Brother Access, but it will likely not be another battle back. Instead, it could be a clip show and the halfway party that Big Brother throws for houseguests each year. The live feeds show Elena is working hard, but won’t cross certain lines, to get Mark to use his veto on her and, as of now, it’s 50/50 on what he will do at the Veto Ceremony today.

Mark should be safe either way

Other Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that HoH Josh is busy waffling between targeting Elena or Jessica this week, but we all know he doesn’t vote, so he only gets a say if it goes to a tie. The house also seems to be flip-flopping. Paul has been busy campaigning to send Jessica out before jury and keep Elena. Christmas was working on Josh to help him target Elena, but even she now seems to have conceded that Elena is not that big of a threat and Jessica is far more dangerous to keep in the game.

Although BB19 viewers know that Josh and Mark have a rocky relationship, should Mark not use the Power of Veto on himself, it’s not likely he’ll be voted out. Elena is playing Mark hard to use the PoV on her. While it’s clear to BB19 viewers that Elena is just not that into him, Mark is either oblivious or hoping persistence pays off for him. Elena promised Mark a date if he used the veto on her and he seems to be contemplating it. There is a big question going into the ceremony of whether Mark will save Elena.

Late night seduction attempts failed

As late as 3 a.m. Big Brother time, Mark was groveling to get a kiss from Elena or for her to let him climb into her bed as she tried to go to sleep in the Have Not room. Mark is not a Have Not – Elena is the only HN this week, but he claimed he was sleeping in the HN room with her in a show of support. From Elena’s live feeds behavior, it seems she would prefer to be alone in the room so she could get some sleep and not be harassed by demands for affection.

Mark told Elena she looked sexier tonight than he'd seen her, she said "gonna use the veto on me?" – Jason & Josh "horsing around" ????#bb19 pic.twitter.com/BQXzHfzvft — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 6, 2017

To call Mark and Elena a showmance is to abuse the phrase. Elena has given Mark almost no attention, and they have not had sex. Compared to Matt and Raven (aka Maven) and Jessica and Cody (aka Jody), who are frolicking like bunnies as soon as the lights go off, Mark and Elena have zero romance happening. In fact, Elena’s clearly into Paul and can’t keep her hands off of him. BB19 fans question often on social media why Mark continues to persist when Elena rejects him on a daily basis.

Who will be the renom?

As of the latest Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds, it seems that no matter whom Mark pulls off the block at today’s PoV ceremony, himself or Elena, it’s likely that Raven will be the renom. Raven doesn’t seem bothered by the notion, from what she’s said on the live feeds because she’s certain the house is targeting Jessica for eviction. As of last night, it does appear that Paul might get his way and the votes will go against Jessica no matter who else remains on the chopping block.

Elena legit breaking up the showmance with Mark #BB19 pic.twitter.com/HRhWA7OfIz — BB19 Observer (@BBFunnies) July 29, 2017

If Josh really wanted to make an epic Big Brother blindside move, he could put his boy Paul up on the chopping block, but that seems like a long shot against impossible odds since Josh is very close to Paul. On the other hand, since Josh admitted to crushing on Elena and she can’t keep her hands off of Paul, Josh and Mark might be able to convince the house to evict the vet if Josh works up the courage to put his ally on the block. That seems doubtful, but many fans on social media are hoping it happens.

Tune into BB19 Wednesday night at 8 p.m. to see the veto competition and ceremony play out and then on Thursday night at 9 p.m. to see the live eviction. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for a week from Friday, on August 18 at 8 p.m. for a special bonus Big Brother episode. Check back often for more Big Brother 19 spoilers and updates.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]