Trump Tweets This Morning: ‘Phony Vietnam Con’ Blumenthal ‘Lied, Cried Like A Baby’ [Video]

President Donald Trump might be embroiled in human sex-trafficking allegations while First Lady Melania Trump and Barron are keeping a low profile, but that hasn’t stopped Trump from tweeting up a storm on Twitter.

On Monday, August 7, Trump turned his attention to Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat out of Connecticut. Trump addressed the controversy surrounding Blumenthal’s Vietnam-era military service. As seen in the CNN video below, Blumenthal spoke about the confusion surrounding his military service and what he actually meant when he spoke about Vietnam. Meanwhile, Trump called Blumenthal a con artist who defrauded voters over the Vietnam controversy.

“Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! Never in U.S. history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and….conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?”

The impetus for Trump’s tweets could have been the fact that Blumenthal appeared on CNN and called Trump’s Russia investigation one that “must be pursued,” according to Kaitlan Collins, a CNN White House correspondent. Collins reported that Blumenthal spoke of “protecting Bob Mueller through legislation.” Reporters like Phil Elliott, a political correspondent for Time, wrote in response to Trump’s tweets that Blumenthal was indeed a Marine reserve member who received military deferments while serving stateside. Phil noted that Trump did not wear the uniform at all and did not serve in the military.

As noted by politico Kyle Griffin, Trump’s claims that he does not have time to watch TV are being refuted. Trump’s Twitter attack against Senator Blumenthal was published approximately 15 minutes after Senator Blumenthal appeared on CNN, so the timing of Trump’s tweets is being called suspicious by folks on Twitter writing about the issue.

Trump’s controversial tweet about Senator Blumenthal is receiving quite the reaction on Twitter. Searches for tweets surrounding the Blumenthal issue show a hot and heavy debate over the senator’s Vietnam issues.

As reported by Bloomberg, President Trump’s Twitter lashing against Blumenthal came in the wake of Blumenthal expressing concern over the manner in which the Justice Department was going after those who have leaked information regarding the Trump administration. With Blumenthal approving of investigations into potential Russia meddling in the presidential election, along with alleged collusion with Trump campaign officials, the senator was the subject of the heated attack from Trump.

Trump calls Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal a "phony Vietnam con artist" https://t.co/HAqvQYXGyr pic.twitter.com/mRgZ0wbxRN — Bloomberg (@business) August 7, 2017

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]