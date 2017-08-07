Is Peggy Sulahian Refusing To Appear On ‘Watch What Happens Live’?

Peggy Sulahian is currently in the midst of a firestorm due to shocking allegations which suggest she is homophobic, but will the Real Housewives of Orange County star turn down an appearance on Watch What Happens Live?

Following reports claiming she’s shunned her gay brother, Pol’ Atteu, and attempted to throw him and his fiancé Patrik Simpson out of their father’s funeral last year, a report claims Andy Cohen, the creator of the Real Housewives franchise, is hoping to interview the 43-year-old mother on his late-night talk show.

“After Vicki [Gunvalson] told Andy what was happening, he immediately asked [Peggy Sulahian] to come on the show and explain herself,” a source told Radar Online on August 7.

Peggy Sulahian has not said anything about the scandal on social media or otherwise and according to the insider, she is staying closed-lipped about the issue and has not yet responded to Andy Cohen’s request to appear on Watch What Happens Live.

Peggy Sulahian is also accused of keeping her father’s illness from her gay brother until it was too late.

As Peggy Sulahian remains quiet about her alleged homophobia, the Radar Online report claims she’s absolutely devastated by the backlash and has no idea what she should do as she attempts to move forward from the scandal.

At the end of last week, days after the homophobia scandal broke, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd reportedly reacted to the shocking news regarding their newest co-star, Peggy Sulahian, by allegedly siding with her gay brother. As a Radar Online report revealed at the time, Gunvalson and Dodd are both friends with Sulahian’s brother and were completely blindsided by the news.

The report went on to reveal that Vicki Gunvalson was quite upset to hear that Peggy Sulahian was allegedly anti-gay and feels that if she truly feels that way, she should not be a part of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

