‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4: Chuck May Not Be Dead, Jimmy’s Transformation And More

Better Call Saul is returning for a fourth season, and the finale of the third sets up Jimmy’s transformation to Saul. AMC is bringing back 10 new episodes next year where Jimmy is expected to make his full transition.

The creators of Better Call Saul left us with a cliffhanger, here is what you can expect.

Many fans of the series wonder what could be the main catalyst of Jimmy’s moral destruction and for many, Chuck’s apparent suicide was the hook, line, and sinker.

Bob Odenkirk, who portrays Jimmy/Saul, believes Chuck is dead. However, the writers of the hit series Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are keeping it close to the chest and would not confirm whether he is dead or alive.

In a new interview with Indie Wire, Odenkirk discusses how Chuck’s potential death will affect his character.

“How does Chuck’s death affect [Jimmy]? If Chuck is dead, and I believe he is, I don’t think it’s possible to not think you had something to do with that.”

Odenkirk believes that Chuck’s apparent suicide or the attempt was caused by losing his job as a lawyer and generally not feeling needed by the people in his life. There is no doubt that Jimmy played a key role in his brother’s downfall from proving his mental instability in court to the trick he played on the insurance company where he mentioned Chuck’s mental issues.

Heartbreaker. #BetterCallSaul A post shared by @bettercallsaulamc on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

If Jimmy can do that to his own brother, it will explain his lack of morality going forward when he takes on the moniker Saul Goodman. While his character in Breaking Bad is more ruthless, fans see that Slippin’ Jimmy was always willing to bend the rules when it suits him in Better Call Saul.

Take a break with #BetterCallSaul. A post shared by @bettercallsaulamc on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

The third season also revealed how Hector Salamanca ended up in a wheelchair. No one could have predicted that Gus’s quick thinking play a role in saving his life. However, the ambitious drug lord clearly despises him, even telling Mike that a bullet is too good for him.

It is clear that Gus either needs Hector alive for something or wants to kill him personally. Fans of Breaking Bad know how that ends.

Better Call Saul Season 4 does not have an official release date. The first two seasons aired in February but AMC released the third in April. Therefore, it’s possible that the fourth season comes late in 2018 or perhaps earlier.

Do you think Chuck is still alive?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Eduardo Parra/Getty Images]