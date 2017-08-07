Chelsea Houska Twitter: MTV Star Reveals Daughter’s Health Crisis

Chelsea Houska spooked fans over the weekend when she shared a video on Snapchat and revealed that something had happened to her seven-year-old daughter Aubree.

While fans learned through the video that something was wrong with the child, the Teen Mom 2 star didn’t initially reveal what happened. Instead, she waited until someone questioned her about her daughter’s health crisis on Twitter.

“She was sick with a virus last week, which they believe is what caused her to break out in hives all over,” Chelsea Houska wrote on Twitter on August 6. “She’s ok and we are home now!”

Chelsea Houska’s daughter’s illness came on the heels of their recent vacation in Florida. As fans may have seen, Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, took Aubree and their son Watson to Florida at the end of last month, where they visited a rescue center for sea creatures and enjoyed time together on the water.

Chelsea Houska shares daughter Aubree with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind and her youngest son Watson with her husband.

During the currently airing episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer, who tied the knot in October of last year, are seen adjusting to life with two kids after welcoming son Watson in January.

While Chelsea Houska certainly has her hands full with her two kids, she’s remained active on social media in recent weeks and at the end of last month, after the Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2, she took to Twitter to set the record straight about a comment she made on the show.

As In Touch Weekly magazine reported, Chelsea Houska appeared to suggest that Aubree was taking away from Cole DeBoer’s experience as a first-time date with her jealously. However, according to a tweet from the reality star, the scene was edited and her comment about Aubree’s alleged jealousy over the new baby was not made in reference to DeBoer’s experience.

