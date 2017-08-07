Rihanna Flaunts Bold Blue Hairstyle At Festival: Alleged Shocking Reason She Left New Boyfriend Behind

Rihanna has been attracting attention recently for her pride in her thick, curvy figure, clapping back at anyone who dared to tell her to diet or called her fat. Now, however, Rihanna is getting the spotlight for another part of her appearance: Her edgy new hairstyle, which she transformed into a bold blue hairdo.

Rihanna has flaunted her ability to carry off any style, from ensembles inspired by menswear to revealing red frocks. Now, pointed out People magazine, the 29-year-old songstress has taken that skill to the next level with her mermaid blue hair.

“When yo hurr ready for crop ova,” wrote Rihanna for an Instagram video in a reference to her native Barbados’ Crop Over festival.

With her new blue ‘do inspiring fans to admire her on Instagram, Rihanna topped herself by flaunting her fingernails painted in a matching hue to her hair. The “Loyalty” singer sported impressively small shorts, which were skillfully ripped to show off her stunning figure. Rihanna complemented the shorts with a denim jacket, black booties, and a touch of bold blue eyeliner.

Fans raved about the singer’s stunning blue hair tone, with compliments such as “elegant and stylish” along with “love it.” And some noted that whatever she desires to don, be it hair color or tiny shorts, Rihanna can carry it off.

“Feeling da blue hair @badgalriri every style u slay it.”

People magazine agreed, noting that self-proclaimed “bad gal” RiRi has succeeded in earning her reputation as a style risk taker, with her new blue look seen as showing Rihanna’s ability to transform herself successfully.

Last month, at the London premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, Rihanna dominated the red carpet in a figure-flattering Giambattista Valli Couture ball gown. Just a day later, she turned heads again by donning a Prada two-piece outfit for the movie’s Paris premiere. The “bad gal” completed her look with pink sunglasses, along with sequin, fringe, and feather adornments.

crawpova. '17 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

As the Inquisitr reported, Rihanna has sparked a debate on social media about recently gaining a few pounds. While some fans proclaimed that “thick Rihanna is the best Rihanna,” others felt that she should diet and described her as “fat” rather than thick. Moreover, one report claimed that the “bad gal” is so proud of her curves that she wants her new boyfriend to admire her body.

However, where was Rihanna’s billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, when the songstress stepped out in that edgy new blue hairstyle at the festival? Hollywood Life reported that rather than a coincidence, such as a schedule conflict, Rihanna deliberately decided to make her visit to Barbados for the Crop Over Festival a “party for one.”

The weekend reportedly combined all of the singer’s “favorite things,” according to Hollywood Life, which listed her “native country of Barbados, the Crop Over Festival, and dressing up in elaborate outfits” as reportedly among those favored items. So does that mean Hassan isn’t on the list?

An insider told Hollywood Life the alleged reason why the songstress left her boyfriend behind when she attended the festival. Rihanna reportedly left Jameel behind because the “Work” singer feels he’s too much work, according to the insider.

“[Rihanna] hasn’t invited [her boyfriend] because she doesn’t want the pressure of having to look out for him and entertain him.”

Instead, the singer’s goals for the festival reportedly focused on letting her blue hair down and relaxing with friends, added the source. Describing her attendance at the Crop Over festival as “extremely important to Rihanna,” the insider also noted that the songstress takes pride in her heritage and enjoys giving back by “bringing publicity to her homeland.”

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]