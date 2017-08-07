Tori Roloff Pens Emotional Instagram Post, Calls Molly Jo The ‘Sister I Never Had’

The past few days have been a roller coaster of emotions for the Roloff clan particularly for Tori, who’s happy for sister-in-law Molly but is at the same time sad that the weekend has come to a close.
The Roloff family, along with some of their closest friends, spent the weekend watching Molly and new husband Joel Silvius say their “I do’s.” As expected, every member of the Roloff family was overcome with emotions as Matt and Amy’s only daughter got married. Even the youngest Roloff sibling, Jacob, showed off some of his sensitive sides by expressing how surreal the day was. In a photo he shared on his Instagram account, Jacob said that he was struggling to take everything in, particularly the fact that his big sister is now Molly Jo Silvius.
In a recent Instagram post, Tori Roloff shared that she’s been “so emotional” during the past week. She stressed that she loves Molly Jo so much and that she is happy for her sister-in-law. Tori feels so close to Molly that she did not even hesitate to call her the “sister I never had.” She also said that watching Molly “be so unbelievably happy” has made her “heart swell with happiness.”
I am so sad this weekend is coming to a close. It seems like we've waited forever for the day to arrive that molly jo and joel would get married, and now it's already over! I have been so emotional this week. I love Jo so much and I am so happy for her. She is the sister I never had and to watch her be so unbelievably happy has made my heart swell with happiness. Weddings are such a beautiful reminder of love between family and friends. I don't mean sound annoying but I feel like my heart might burst from the love I feel. Love for my husband. Love for my son. Love for my seestor. Love for my family. Love for my friends. I have cried so many tears of joy as I was reminded just how important these things are. ❤️ #zandtpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori #seestorsfolyfe
Tori is obviously so overcome with glee after witnessing Molly get married in a simple yet fairytale-like wedding that she said that she feels like her “heart might burst from the love I feel.”
“Love for my husband. Love for my son. Love for my seestor. Love for my family. Love for my friends.”
Tori ended the Instagram post by saying, “I have cried so many tears of joy as I was reminded just how important these things are.”
This is, of course, not the first marriage seen since Little People, Big World started airing. Twins Jeremy and Zach are both happily married to Audrey and Tori, respectively. Tori seemed to be the more emotional of the sisters-in-law. Audrey has been relatively quiet despite finally posting a photo on her Instagram account of her and Jeremy sharing a romantic kiss during the wedding. She added a beautiful message dedicated to Molly.
Molly is married!!!! Yesterday I got to stand behind my sister-in-law while she exchanged the most beautiful vows and said "I do." Congrats @mollyjoroloff you and Joel have such a solid foundation and and Jeremy and I cannot wait to watch you both live out "I do" for the rest of your lives. Cheers oneness! Watch my stories for a glimpse of this glorious day! #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj
Tori, meanwhile, already shared a couple of photographs from the wedding. The first was a photo of her small family including Zach and Baby Jackson. Tori followed that up with a snap of the trio with the newlyweds.
Most recently, Tori posted a selfie featuring herself with Molly presumably taken after the wedding. Both Molly and Tori are already out of their respective wedding gown and dress, which probably means the photo was taken on Sunday, a day after the wedding.
[Featured Image by Jeremy Roloff/Instagram]