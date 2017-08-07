‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila The Next Forrester Matriarch?

Now that Eric is divorcing Quinn, with the help of Sheila’s manipulative moves, Sheila is preparing to take her next steps. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sheila is planning to be the next Forrester matriarch.

Eric pushes Quinn to sign the divorce papers

After Eric (John McCook) returned to the Forrester mansion last week, he shows Quinn (Rena Sofer) that he is determined to get her and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) out of his life, his house, and his company, Forrester Creators. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry for this week reveal that Eric will push Quinn to sign the divorce papers. Quinn would try to convince her husband over and over again to give her another chance to make things right, but it would prove to be of no avail. Eric reveals how hurt he feels because of Quinn’s betrayal and disloyalty, and he does not think he could get past that.

Sheila is optimistic about her plans

Now that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was able to convince Eric to cut all ties with Quinn and his son Ridge, she is optimistic that her next moves would succeed. And that is to become the next Forrester matriarch. Her plans are on track, and she would ensure no one would get in her way.

Quinn will not give up without a fight. She will still try to prove to Eric that she is a changed woman. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn and Sheila would be facing each other soon, and it would not be a pleasant meeting. The two would get into a brawl, and Quinn would realize how dangerous Sheila is as an enemy.

Meanwhile, Eric would not fall into Sheila’s trap that easily. According to spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric will seek Dr. James Warwick’s (Ian Buchanan) help in checking Sheila’s mental health. While Sheila is showing a softer side in front of Eric, the Forrester patriarch wants to ensure that her mental health is stable before he considers dating her.

Do you think Eric would still give Quinn a chance after all? Who do you think will have an edge when Quinn and Sheila face off? Will Sheila succeed in her plans to sit on the Forrester throne?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]