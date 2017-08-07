American Airlines Flight Terrifying Turbulence Sends 10 To Hospital In Pennsylvania

Some of the passengers on board American Airlines Flight 759 took to social media to describe the turbulence that caused the plane to “lurch” to such extremes that people hit the ceiling of the passenger cabin. The extreme turbulence on this trans-Atlantic flight sent 10 people to the hospital upon landing in Pennsylvania. The flight was over the North Atlantic Ocean when this turbulence came without warning, writes one passenger on social media.

This turbulent flight injured 10 people, sending seven crew members and three passengers to the hospital. While the passengers describe the turbulence as coming without warning, the seatbelt light did come on but gave very little time for passengers to get secured in their seats.

Most of the passengers were able to secure their seatbelts, but there was no time for the flight attendants to get to their seats and secure their seatbelts. This would account for the flight attendants being the majority of those injured on the flight.

According to ABC News, passengers described people “hitting the ceiling” as the plane suddenly made a drastic drop in altitude. The plane hit this patch of turbulence early into the flight, just as the flight attendants had passed out the drinks.

Inside the American Airlines flight from hell https://t.co/PGVDayL1d9 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 7, 2017

The passengers posting on social media sites mentioned that everyone was wet, soaked with the drinks that were just passed out before the plane hit that turbulence. American Airline Flight 759 departed from Athens, Greece, and it was on its way to Philadelphia International Airport when turbulence hit.

Babies started to scream as the plane started shaking, and it took a big drop in altitude. One passenger tweeted that you could see people hitting the ceiling of the plane’s passenger cabin. This is how Ian Smith of South Philadelphia explained the incident. Smith said they were only about “30 minutes out” after takeoff from Athens when the plane experienced this turbulence, according to ABC Local 6 News.

Turbulence On American Airlines Flight Injures 10 Passengers And Crew https://t.co/orimRW4jz0 pic.twitter.com/qWZnOAAmiX — MacroTraveller (@nivedithg) August 7, 2017

A reporter from ProPulica, a nonprofit newsroom, was on the flight and tweeted about what she was experiencing in basically real time. Jessica Huseman writes, “They’d *just* handed out drinks. This plane (that I’m still on) is soaked. Soaked. They’ll be hosing this out for hours.” She added that the flight “lurched” without any warning.

WATCH: New video shows mayhem after American Airlines flight encounters “severe turbulence” https://t.co/mMLDHe0vl0 pic.twitter.com/cJZxfBiMjt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 7, 2017

She also tweeted “No warning at all. Plane lurched thru the air. Honestly, terrifying.”

Despite the horrifying ordeal, the flight crew was given praise by Huseman for the way they handled the ordeal. Flight 759 had 287 passengers on board and 12 crew members. The plane landed safely in Philadelphia as scheduled.

