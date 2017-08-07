‘The Bachelorette’: When Will Rachel Lindsay Marry Her Winner?

The Bachelorette Season 13 is about to come to an end, but just when will Rachel Lindsay be heading down the aisle with her winner?

Rachel has made no secret of the fact that she did find love through the process and has confirmed on multiple occasions that she is now happily engaged to her winner, and now she’s teasing when she plans on tying the knot and getting married.

Ahead of the big finale of The Bachelorette, Lindsay is set to choose between Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger, and Peter Kraus, but recently teased that fans expecting to see her walk down the aisle before the end of the year will probably be disappointed.

When revealing her wedding schedule, Rachel admitted that while she does want to walk down the aisle soon, she actually won’t be marrying her final pick until next year or possibly even later.

“I definitely want to do it sooner than later,” Lindsay admitted to People of her upcoming wedding with either Bryan, Eric or Peter, confirming that she will not be tying the knot in 2017 but is considering heading down the aisle next year.

“We’re going to get to know each other at the same time,” she said ahead of The Bachelorette finale. “It’s not happening this year. Maybe next year.”

But while we know Lindsay is engaged and could be readying a wedding for next year, just who she’ll be meeting at the end of the aisle is still to be revealed.

A newly released teaser published on August 7 – just hours before the big finale is set to air on ABC – shows the reality star having an emotional heart to heart with Peter.

As fans will already know, the personal trainer previously told her that he may not be ready to get down on one knee and propose during The Bachelorette finale, which left Rachel pretty blindsided.

“I just want somebody who wants what I want,” Lindsay tells Kraus in the clip obtained by ABC News, to which she and Peter wipe away tears as he responds, “[Do] you know for a fact, right here now, that I’m the man you want to spend the rest of your life with?”

“I can’t answer that question,” Rachel then replies, after which Peter tells asks the Bachelorette during the emotional finale moment, “What’s wrong with me?”

But while fans will have to wait and see if Peter and Rachel do end up together or if she kicked him to the curb for Bryan or Eric, Lindsay has also been teasing her fantasy suite dates in recent weeks.

Though the reality star has been playing coy about her winner, she did open up a little more about her fantasy suite dates with the three guys and revealed last month that she actually didn’t get intimate with all of her suitors during the infamous round of dates before choosing her winner.

“Fantasy suites were huge for me. I walked in with a list of questions I had,” she told Entertainment Tonight of her time in the fantasy suite with her remaining men.

“I was true to my word,” she then teased of who she got cozy with away from the cameras, adding, “I didn’t do it with everyone.”

Rachel Lindsay is set to choose her winner during the three-hour The Bachelorette Season 13 finale on August 7.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]