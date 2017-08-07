Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Kids: Former Couple Is Reportedly Creating Structure Amid Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly working together for the sake of their six kids.

According to a new report, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are both cutting back on their post-split acting commitments as they attempt to create structure and stability for their children as they continue on with their divorce proceedings.

“Brad is more concentrated on producing while Angie is more focused on directing,” a source told Hollywood Life on August 5.

The insider continued on, explaining that while Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aren’t quitting acting entirely, they are more interested in working behind-the-scenes at this point in their lives. In addition, the source added, they want to be able to focus as much time on their children as possible, even if that means that they will have to take a break from the spotlight.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The former couple was married for just over two years when Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

The Hollywood Life source also revealed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children are growing up fast, despite the traumatic events that led up to Jolie’s divorce filing and the moments that followed, and when it comes to the future, they are striving to provide them with the structure and stability they need.

As they continue on with their divorce, Brad Pitt is reportedly missing his former life in the marital home he once shared with Angelina Jolie and wishes he could see his kids every day. That said, he’s doing his best to stay positive and enjoy the moments he shares with his children when they are with him.

As for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship with one another, the source said Pitt is slowly building bridges with his estranged wife.

Brad Pitt has also taken up a new hobby: sculpture. As the insider explained, working on his artwork has been incredibly therapeutic for the actor and he’s gotten pretty good at creating interesting pieces.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 and got married in August 2014 at their home in France.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]