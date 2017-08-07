‘BB19’ Spoilers: Week 6 POV Winner Makes Decision About Using Power To Save HOH Nominee

Strategic moves among twists and turns in the BB19 game are being made by houseguests as the Week 6 Power of Veto (POV) ceremony looms near and a decision must be made on how the power will be played. Either the winner of the POV will opt to save an eviction block nominee or will decide to leave things as they are and keep the medallion out of play.

During an early Monday morning discussion, it appears that the winner of the Week 6 POV had decided what to do with the power during the upcoming POV ceremony.

Spoilers have revealed that the BB19 houseguest that was victorious in this week’s POV challenge was Mark Jansen.

Fav and RT if you're a Mark fan! #BB19 pic.twitter.com/E9BO5QOUA3 — BB19 UPDATES ???????????? (@BB19FanBase) July 18, 2017

Currently, Mark and his on-again, off-again showmance partner Elena Davies are on the chopping block, having been nominated by Week 6 Head of Household (HOH) Josh Martinez.

Cam 4, 10:10am, 07/28 – It's Josh's official "dance of the day". God bless him. He's so weird, yet entertaining to me. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/kjDMf8isql — Coco The Bear ???? (@BBCocoBear) July 28, 2017

Also in jeopardy of being sent out the Big Brother 19 door during Thursday night’s live show is Jessica Graf, who lost the latest Temptation Competition, which automatically landed her a nomination for eviction.

#BB19 #BBElena @elenadavies looking gorgeous as ever as she talks with all the guys in the room & tease #BBJosh about his excitement ???? pic.twitter.com/sRzLXh1ElL — Big Brother Ant (@BigBrotherAnt) July 26, 2017

At around 2:40 a.m. Big Brother 19 house time, Mark and Elena discussed his possible usage of the POV. Elena asked Mark, “yet again,” according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates, if he was going to use the power on her, which would save her from possible eviction. He told her that he was not going to use it on her because he didn’t think it would be perceived well. Mark further said that maybe if Elena had not distanced herself from him and they were still constantly hanging out together, saving her would have been a possibility, but he wants her to maintain her independence from him. Ultimately, she seemed to agree with Mark’s assessment of the situation.

Mark and Elena danced to Josh's pots and pans banging. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/qrjyTjzCxA — Big Brother Feedster (@BBFeedster) August 3, 2017

Furthermore, since Mark is also on the block, it is only logical that he would want to use the POV on himself to make sure he is not sent packing during the live eviction show. This is, of course, despite the fact that he’s been told that Jessica is the target of the majority of the house and will likely be evicted this week by most of her fellow BB19 house mates.

This is Jessica's new page. We will be running it for her until she comes back from Big Brother. ❣️#BB19 pic.twitter.com/yWZp122qol — Jessica Graf (@JessicaGrafBB19) August 6, 2017

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Image]