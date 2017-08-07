‘The Sims 4’ Pets Rumor: Latest Update Prepares Game For DLC’s Release?

While fans wait for the announcement of the highly-anticipated Pets downloadable content (DLC) for The Sims 4, some of them pass the time by putting under the microscope updates released for the game to look for any sign of its arrival.

This looks to be what The Sims forum member Izzeh96 stumbled upon in a new tweak made on the toilet paper orientation. Developer Maxis has apparently added three new swatches of the item in the game.

One of them is the “under roll,” which, according to Sims Community, many The Sims 4 gamers claim to have not seen before in the game even though tissue paper rolls in bathrooms were a thing since its release.

This change was taken to mean that Maxis is preparing for the imminent release of The Sims 4: Pets DLC as it now gives Sims the choice to place the tissue under the roll so that if they have pets like cats, they would not be able to effortlessly unroll the tissue paper, which they can do so with ease when it is placed over the roll.

Toilet paper orientation is deemed a debate as old as the product itself, but it looks like The Sims 4 DLC will integrate one supposed benefit of the under roll in the spirit of the Pets game pack’s theme.

Of course, this tweak is not confirmed to have any outright connection to the Pets DLC although it is a neat change whose timing has many fans hopeful of the long-awaited The Sims 4 game pack’s launch.

Leaks suggesting the development and nearing launch of Pets have been emerging in the past few months. The latest involves a listing of the unannounced The Sims 4 DLC found on the website of a Czech retailer that is known to be historically reliable. They listed the release date as November 10.

The listing even came with a genuine-looking cover art showing two Sims with a pair of dogs and cats. This has since been dismissed as fake by The Sims producer Graham Nordone.

The retailer then claimed that the image was procured after a simple Google search although Sims Community found no sign of such artwork after doing the same on top of scouring The Sims websites and forums.

Past rumors indicated that The Sims 4: Pets will add cats and dogs to the household. Early on, there were leaks that suggested horses will join the mix too, but references to the hoofed animals disappeared in the data-mined game files that followed.

Maxis is yet to confirm the existence of the Pets DLC. At the moment, they are working on the Eco Living-themed stuff pack developed with the community and the release of The Sims 4 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts and Maxis]