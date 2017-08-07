Robert Pattinson Is Not Dating Katy Perry, Actor Confirms Engagement To FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry sparked dating rumors when they were recently spotted getting cozy while having dinner at a restaurant in the Sunset Tower Hotel. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old actor and 32-year-old singer were dining with a few other people. However, they chose to sit together in a corner which made it appear like they were enjoying a romantic date.

Sources close to the rumored couple confirmed to Gossip Cop that Robert is not dating Katy. According to the insiders, the two are really good friends. The Twilight star and the “Roar” hitmaker reportedly have dinner together occasionally and they were even times that his fiancée FKA Twigs joins them.

TMZ described the restaurant as very romantic, but Gossip Cop claimed that it is one of the restaurants in Los Angeles where people go to for business dinners. The website also reported that there have been rumors coming out that Robert Pattinson started dating Katy Perry after her split from Orlando Bloom.

The British heartthrob rarely talks about his relationship with the 29-year-old singer, but he was caught off guard during an interview with Howard Stern last Tuesday. The host mentioned FKA Twigs as Rob’s fiancée and he replied, “Yeah, kind of.”

According to Pop Crush, Pattinson told Stern that he had to learn some lessons about dating the hard way when he was still in a high profile relationship with Kristen Stewart. This time, he claimed that he is in a more secure place when it comes to love.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world,” he recalled. “You have to make a decision whether you want to let the crazy people in…To protect it you kind of think I want to create a big boundary [but] then it’s difficult for your relationship.”

Robert and FKA never announced their engagement, but T-Pain confirmed that the two were already engaged during an interview with Vulture in 2015. After accidentally confirming that the two are all set for marriage, the rapper confessed to the magazine that he isn’t sure if Twigs wanted anybody to know about their relationship status.

Katy Perry is single right now, which gives her more time to hang out with her friends, including Robert Pattinson. FKA Twigs seems to have no problem with her boyfriend having dinner with the “Fireworks” singer. Back in 2015, the trio shared a table at a fundraising auction for the GO Campaign.

According to Vanity Fair, they sat next to each other and seemed chummy. The lovers even packed on the PDA moderately while in the presence of their pal. Tahliah Barnett, which is FKA’s real name, later on performed onstage thus leaving her fiancé with the singer at the table. Perry was spotted grooving to her music while Pattinson banged the table with applause.

This isn’t the first time that Robert got romantically linked to Katy. Back in 2013, the two showed up at a wedding rehearsal which sparked dating rumors. However, the “Dark Horse” hitmaker claimed that she was just being a friend and even revealed that she texted his ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart to make that clear.

“I sent her a text message saying: ‘I know you’ve seen all this stuff but you know I would never disrespect you. I’m not that person,'” she told ELLE UK. “‘I’m just trying to be a friend to him but it is unfortunate that I do have a set of t––s.'”

Katy Perry also slammed the rumors that she’s dating Robert Pattinson by confessing to the magazine that she farts in front of him. She claimed that she never farts in front of a man that she’s dating and that’s her rule.

