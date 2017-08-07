‘GOT’ Season 7 Episode 4 Spoilers: The Show Won’t Let Jamie Lannister Die Yet, Here Are Some Clues

The fourth episode of GOT, titled “The Spoils of War,” saw a lot of blood and fire. However, the epic battle ended in a cliffhanger, with Jamie Lannister nearly burned by Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon. Did Jamie really die at the end?

GOT Season 7 Episode 4 spoilers ahead. Please proceed at your own risk.

GOT Season 7 Episode 4 featured all sorts of action, with dragons flying over Westeros and the Lannister brothers in close proximity in the battle field, the Hollywood Reporter explained. The showdown between the two power houses, the Lannisters and Targaryen, finally culminated in “The Spoils of War,” but the battle ended with both sides losing something. For one, Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) dragon, Drogo, was shot with an arrow from the huge crossbow that Maester Qyburn (Anton Lesser) claimed to have killed the dragons before. On the Lannister’s side, Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was almost fried by the dragon.

In a suicidal attempt to kill Daenerys, Jamie mindlessly charged toward the injured dragon, hoping to kill off its mother with a pole while she attempts to remove the pierced arrow from the dragon’s shoulder. However, that lack of better judgment, and his blind loyalty towards his sister Cersei (Lena Headey), may have finally put an end to his life.

"Wait….. did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he'd only bend the bloody knee there'll be no problems…." (via @emiliaclarke) #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/yaRoz15EZC — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 6, 2017

Thanks to his ever-loyal right hand, Bronn (Jerome Flynn) was able to push Jamie toward the river before getting completely burned alive. GOT Season 7 Episode 4 ended with Jamie and Bronn sinking into the endless depth of the river, being weighted down by their armors. Now, fans are confused if that was the last time they’ll see Jamie.

However, avid followers were quick to point out clues that could very well prove that Jamie isn’t dead after all. For one, he is too crucial to the story, Vanity Fair offered. More so, “The Spoils of War” clearly describes an incident in the book called “The Field of Fire.” The incident did not result in any important casualties. Rather, it made readers and the audience alike feel conflicted toward the war. Would you root for Jamie and Bronn (not-so-bad guys) knowing they’re fighting for Cersei? Would you still cheer for Daenerys after all the mess she made of Westeros out of pure rage, just like what her forefathers did?

It should be noted that the book and GOT are masters in creating uncertain tensions among the characters. Jamie’s continued existence should increase the scuffle over the battle for the Iron Throne. With Jamie’s death, it wouldn’t be more interesting, as it becomes a straightforward battle between the good and the evil. More importantly, Jamie and Tyrion’s (Peter Dinklage) much-awaited face-off, with each of them standing on the opposite side, hasn’t happened yet.

GOT Season 7 Episode 5 airs next Sunday on HBO. Watch the trailer below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]