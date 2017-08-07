‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Third Child, Co-Stars Weigh In On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third child over the weekend and on Twitter, several members of the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts have sent her congratulatory messages.

Following a baby confirmation from Kailyn Lowry on August 5, which confirmed the longtime reality star had given birth to her third son, messages from her co-stars came flooding in.

“Congrats!!!!” read a message from Chelsea Houska.

“Omg congrats,” wrote Briana DeJesus.

“Congratsss,” added Leah Messer, who also retweeted an article about the child’s birth.

Kailyn Lowry’s fourth co-star, Jenelle Evans, has not yet responded to the news of her third child, which isn’t too surprising. After all, the women have feuded on and off for the past several years and don’t appear to be on good terms at the moment.

A couple of Teen Mom OG stars also weighed in on Kailyn Lowry’s baby news.

“Congratulations pretty momma! Love you,” Maci Bookout tweeted.

“Congratulations,” Catelynn Lowell added, along with a link to a Radar Online report, which confirmed the baby had arrived at 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 5.

As for the other two Teen Mom OG stars, Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham, Portwood hasn’t been on Twitter since last month and Abraham has been feuding with Kailyn Lowry since earlier this year.

Kailyn Lowry began dating her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, last year after splitting from Javi Marroquin but shortly after the Teen Mom 2 star’s pregnancy was confirmed, they parted ways. Since then, the couple has been estranged. At this time, it is unclear whether or not Lopez was present when Lowry’s third son arrived.

Kailyn Lowry shares her oldest son, 7-year-old Isaac, with former boyfriend Jo Rivera and her second son, 3-year-old Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were married for three and a half years before announcing their plans for divorce in May 2016. The former couple’s split was finalized later that year.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 tonight, August 7, and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

