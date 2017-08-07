NeNe Leakes & Tamar Braxton Feud? See The Serious Shade

Are NeNe Leakes and Tamar Braxton caught in a feud?

Fans are speculating that the longtime friends may have beef after both appeared to throw some serious shade on Instagram.

The latest drama between the two began after NeNe clapped back at a fan who suggested she looked similar to Braxton in a selfie she posted to the social media site on August 5 from Todd Tucker’s birthday party.

After a fan commented on the snap and claimed that they thought she was Tamar, The Shade Room posted a screen shot of her less than impressed response to being mistaken for the Braxton Family Values star.

“Nothing about me looks like Tamar so cut the bulls*** out,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star scathingly hit back. “U just wanna be saying something but u ain’t saying s*** dumb a**.”

Fans were then quick to ask why Leakes was so defensive when it came to being compared to her friend.

“Damn, she could [have taken] that as a compliment,” @BBWVanityMinaj responded.

“She definitely looks like Tamar and I don’t know why she’s getting [so upset] about the comment,” @Candiva27 added.

Others then suggested that NeNe may not have been too happy to be compared to her fellow reality star if their once close friendship had fizzled out and the two are now caught up in a nasty feud.

Though neither has explicitly confirmed if there’s any drama between them, Tamar did refer to NeNe shortly after she clapped back on social media during a concert and added more fuel to the feud speculation.

Braxton appeared to call out Leakes during a show in Detroit on August 5, which she then uploaded to Instagram Stories.

Braxton posted a video of herself performing alongside the caption, “Close your legs to married men,” which is NeNe’s infamous line from Real Housewives of Atlanta. She then tagged NeNe in the post.

The singer then posted another very telling post to her Instagram account on August 6 which could potentially have been hinting at drama with her friend as she asked God to distance her from the insecurities of others.

Tamar posted a cryptic quote to the social media site which she captioned in part, “GOD… I ask that you PLEASE deliver me from OTHER people’s issues and insecurities that have jumped on me from me entertaining their own misery.”

“I’m happy. I am great. I am chosen. I am yours. I’m blessed…. Remove the foolishness, the failed, and the wicked. Remove ALL things that are NOT mine!!” she continued in the caption.

Though she didn’t mention Leakes by name, this actually isn’t the first time the Real Housewives star has lashed out at a fan who compared her to Tamar despite the two being close in the past and even heading out on double dates with their husbands per OK! Magazine.

NeNe previously slammed a fan who claimed that the two look alike in June 2016.

After a fan commented on another of her photos that she looked similar to the Braxton Family Values star last year, Leakes hit back, “B**** please. Cut the bulls*** out. I’m not Tamar! I might be SLAYmar though.”

Fans also speculated earlier this year that the two may not be on the best terms right now after NeNe appeared on Tamar’s former talk show The Real in February despite the singer’s drama with her former co-stars, which could potentially have sparked a feud between the friends.

Do you think Tamar Braxton and NeNe Leakes are caught in a nasty feud after throwing shade on Instagram?

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company and Ethan Miller/Getty Images]