Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Are Separating: Last Year’s Podcast Reveals Their Struggle As A ‘Public Couple’

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, one of Tinseltown’s most endearing couples, announced they’re separating after eight years of marriage.

In a published Facebook statement, Chris wrote that they are legally separating after trying hard “for a long time.” He shared that they were disappointed but would keep the situation “as private as possible” for their son’s welfare. Chris, 38, and Anna, 40, first met in 2007 while working for Take Me Home Tonight. They got married in 2009 and two years later, they welcomed their son, Jack.

On her podcast dated last December, Anna shared about how fame somehow affected their relationship. She talked about being hurt because of certain tabloid rumors. “We grapple with the idea of being a public couple,” the House Bunny actress admitted.

“I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would … it made me feel incredibly insecure.”

In another article by Entertainment Weekly, Chris shared that his packed filming schedules came with challenges. He recalled how Anna told him that Jack’s first sentence was “Dada’s working.”

The ­Guardians of the Galaxy actor didn’t disclose reasons behind their decision, especially since he wrote that they’d continue to have “deep respect” for each other.

The news of their separation left fans distraught because many find Chris and Anna surprisingly down to earth. Their romance appeared devoid of pretenses as proven by their goofy photos, self-depreciating parenting tweets, and their candid confessions about each other’s quirks. Many could relate to them.

Just last month, Anna told People that they send each other an eagle emoji if they wanted to temporarily escape their glitzy Hollywood lifestyles and go visit their San Juan Islands property. Chris previously talked about fishing, creating bonfires, and having dinners there.

Anna just finished promoting her new animated film The Emoji Movie. Chris, on the other hand, recently wrapped up filming for Jurassic World 2.

Anna said that they’re “just normal people” who love doing ordinary things during their breaks. She claimed Chris loves spending time in the garage while she’s in the laundry watching reality television programs.

Despite the outpouring of messages from heartbroken fans, many wish Chris and Anna to continue being good friends.

[Featured Image by Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Images]