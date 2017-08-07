‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Why Does Rick Grimes Have A Cane In The Trailer?

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres this fall on AMC. After the trailer was released during Comic-Con, fans had a lot of questions. One of those had to do with why Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) had a cane. The answer is in Robert Kirkman’s comic books and it has nothing to do with a time jump.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the television show.

At the end of The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer, the camera zoomed in on a bouquet of flowers on a nightstand. Beside it, lay a cane that supposedly belongs to Rick. Andrew Lincoln’s character looked older in the clip, but the cane has nothing to do with age and everything to do with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

In the comic books, right at the end of All Out War, Rick tries to kill his enemy. However, Negan survives and is held as a prisoner. However, at one point, Negan manages to inflict one final act of revenge on Rick and snaps his leg in two. This is why Rick Grimes has a cane, at least in the comics. It would certainly explain why he has a cane in the TWD Season 8 trailer.

As for why Rick looks so much older, that is also from the comic books. After the war, there is a time jump of a few years. In fact, the way Andrew Lincoln looks in the trailer is remarkably similar to how the comic book character appears.

Regarding Negan’s future in The Walking Dead, Jeffrey Dean Morgan previously teased that the villain would torture Rick for a few years. It is clear that he doesn’t die in the war, so what happens with him? After dealing with the Saviors, Alexandria will encounter a group called the Whisperers. In the comics, Rick and Negan actually join forces to defeat the community. It is a villainous group that fans have been wondering about for the past few years.

What do you think is going to happen with Negan and Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead Season 8? Were you wondering why he had a cane and looked older in the trailer?

