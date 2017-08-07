‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Meets Zack To Rescue Sharon From Danger, Painful Secrets Revealed

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of August 7 and 14 reveal that Sharon (Sharon Case) finds herself in grave danger while investigating a sex ring in Genoa City. She exposes herself to grave danger while acting on information she obtained from Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), who calls her once again at the crisis hotline.

Sharon had previously received a call from Crystal, who claims she is being held against her will by a prostitution ring operating in Genoa City. She claims she is trying to escape from her captors who are following her. Sharon seeks advice from Paul Williams (Doug Davidson), who instructs her to ask for details about Crystal’s location when she calls again. When Crystal eventually calls again, she hangs up before Sharon is able to get enough information from her. Crystal probably feared she was being followed by her captors.

Crystal calls Sharon once again and tells her she is in danger and that her captors are still following her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for August 9 tease that Sharon decides to act on the little information she received from Crystal. She snoops around on her own but realizes too late that she has bitten into more than she can chew. Now she needs someone to help her out of serious trouble.

The Young and Restless spoilers for August 11, according to She Knows Soaps, reveal that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) meets with Zack because she needs help. Zack (Ryan Ashton) and Tessa have been involved in the past and although Tessa would rather have nothing to do with him, she is forced to meet with him because she needs help to rescue her friend, Sharon.

Viewers will recall that Tessa appeared visibly shaken the first time she saw Zack at Crimson Lights in Genoa City. She also looked very tense when she later met him. Zack had tried to reassure her, saying that he is not the same person that she used to know back in Chicago. But Tessa did not look convinced.

However, Tessa now needs help from Zack, very likely in connection with Sharon. She might have learned from Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that Sharon is in trouble.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Zack is involved in the prostitution ring and that his dating app project with Abby Newman is linked with the operations of the criminal ring. Abby Newman will soon find out that the dating app she is developing with Zack is part of a sex trafficking operation and that Zack is involved with the criminal ring.

Sharon has suspected for some time that Tessa is hiding something about her past and that she might have been the victim of a prostitution ring. Zack had apparently lured Tessa and her younger sister into the ring but after they managed to escape, she cut links with him.

The Inquisitr reported that Y&R spoilers for the week of August 7 and 14 reveal that Tessa will open up about painful secrets from her past. The new revelations about Tessa’s past probably have to do with her being lured into a prostitution ring by Zack.

Regardless, Tessa will be forced to meet with Zack on August 11. She will meet with him despite the fact that she has been trying to avoid him. She turns to Zack only to get Sharon out of trouble. However, the effort to rescue her friend leads to viewers learning more, during the week of August 14, about painful secrets from Tessa’s past.

She opens up to Mariah about her past and the secrets she reveals about herself will likely help to strengthen her relationship bond with Mariah.

