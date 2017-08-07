‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: Who Is Antoinette? Old-School Vampire Hiding Dark Past To Be Introduced

The Originals Season 5 spoilers have been coming in quickly. It was already reported that there will be three new characters when the series returns. Well, fans can add one more to that list. Expect to meet a vampire named Antoinette. What has been revealed about her so far?

Spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on The CW television show.

According to TV Line, fans will meet a woman named Antoinette. There is no word on who will be playing the part. However, small details about her character were released. She is an old-school vampire who comes to New Orleans. She is charming, witty, and is a free spirit. However, those positive traits mask a dark past.

The website noted that Antoinette sounds a lot like the Mikaelsons. Everyone in the family is hiding their dark history. Fans are busy speculating whether this new character will be a friend or an enemy. With such little information, it is impossible to predict right now.

It was previously reported that fans will also meet some other new faces in The Originals Season 5. Roman is a recently turned vampire who forms a special bond with Hope (Danielle Rose Russell). It will be interesting when he finally meets the Mikaelson family, especially daddy Klaus (Joseph Morgan).

Hope won’t be the only one with a new love interest. Hayley’s (Phoebe Tonkin) rumored new man is somebody named Declan. He has no clue about the supernatural events of New Orleans. At least, until Hayley introduces them to the Mikaelsons. He is described as having a nasty temper and fans wonder if that is really good for Hayley to be around.

The king and his queen #theoriginals #sandiegocomiccon A post shared by The Originals (@theoriginals) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Finally, there is Margot, another new vampire. She is described as being “calculating” and her history goes all the way back to 1920s Europe. It was teased that she has an “almost zealous devotion” to her family. Honestly, this sounds a lot like Klaus Mikaelson.

Always & Forever ❤️ ….Thank you @theoriginals #sandiegocomiccon #theoriginals A post shared by The Originals (@theoriginals) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

What do you think of the new characters that will be coming to New Orleans? What are your predictions for Antoinette, Declan, Roman, and Margot in The Originals Season 5?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM]