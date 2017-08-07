Song Joong Ki And Song Hye Kyo Confirm Wedding Venue, Couple Still Planning Details Of Ceremony

Descendants of the Sun stars and real-life couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo finally confirmed the official venue of their highly-anticipated wedding later this year.

Earlier this week, engaged couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo announced that they will be holding their nuptials at one of the biggest wedding venues in South Korea.

A source from Blossom Entertainment confirmed that the Song-Song couple will be getting married at the luxurious Shilla Hotel. There were also claims that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo humbly declined sponsorship offers from various companies.

It was also reported that the power couple turned down free offers from other locations and chose the fancy hotel instead.

Shilla Hotel catered some of the most famous celebrity weddings, including Jang Dong Gun and Ko So Young, Kwon Sang Woo and Son Tae Young, Jun Ji Hyun and Choi Jun Hyuk, Hwang Jung Eumand Lee Young Don, and most recently, Moon Hee Jun and Soyul.

Sources also noted that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are still planning out the details for the wedding ceremony scheduled on October 31. Apparently, the couple has yet to finalize the wedding time, host, and singers.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki recently shared more details about his proposal to Song Hye Kyo. In an interview with KBS 2TV’s Weekly Entertainment, the Battleship Island star recalled how nerve-wracking it was for him to pop the question.

“I just remember being very nervous. I might be an actor who gains a lot of attention from many people but I’m no different than any other couples when it comes to love. There wasn’t anything too special. But it was special for us.”

Song Joong Ki also revealed his similarities to his fiancée.

“We have a lot of similarities. We like the same dramas. Nowadays, we enjoy watching The Weird Father. We even like the same characters.”

During the same interview, Song Joong Ki also dished about the reactions of his friends, Lee Kwang Soo and Cha Tae Hyun, about his wedding announcement.

Song Joong Ki revealed that he actually told Cha Tae Hyun about his plans to marry Song Hye Kyo even before he proposed to the actress. According to the actor, Cha Tae Hyun admitted that he had a feeling that it was going to happen.

Later during the interview, Song Joong Ki was asked to send a video message to one of his friends. The actor instantly chose Lee Kwang Soo and recorded a humorous message.

“Kwang Soo, I’ll have a new family soon so…I would really like you to stop calling me as much,” Song Joong Ki quipped. “A person needs to have a bit of tact and awareness in order to live well. And, it’s not wrong or anything but I feel like you’re a little lacking in that area. I’m very thankful to you but I wish you would be a little bit more aware.”

