Christina Perri Is Pregnant: See Her Adorable Baby Bump Pic On Instagram

Christina Perri is pregnant more than a month after her engagement as the singer shared an adorable Instagram photo on Saturday featuring her growing baby bump in a black-and-white photo.

It seems like Hollywood is expanding faster than fans can say “Congratulations” to every single celebrity mom-to-be who had just confirmed their pregnancy on social media as another star shared good news on Instagram.

After Julia Stiles and Jessica Alba, another Hollywood star—this time from the music industry—is welcoming an angel in her life as she tells her followers on social media that she is pregnant with her first baby.

Christina Perri, who made a name for the heartbreak song “Jar of Hearts” and the wedding single featured in the Twilight saga titled “A Thousand Years,” has made another announcement on Instagram that fans cannot bear to keep quiet about it.

“Tesla’s little cousin is coming soon,” the 30-year-old mom-to-be typed on a photo showing her niece, Tesla, hugging her baby bump on Saturday, August 5.

Since then, the post got more than 66,000 likes and plenty of comments that are mostly congratulatory in nature.

“congratulations Christina! you are going to be an amazing mother! so excited for you and paul!” one of them wrote.

“The words is [sic] your best music,” said another.

guess what? A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

According to E! News, Christina Perri is pregnant with her first child with her fiancé, Paul Costabile, almost two months after announcing their engagement.

Perri and Costabile, who works as an on-air host for The Hollywood Reporter, made the announcement on June 22 through Instagram, where they both shared photos about the proposal and their love story in its entirety, as reported by People.

I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!! A post shared by Paul Costabile (@paulcostabile) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes! A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

As far as we know, the couple maintained a low-key relationship save for a couple of social media posts on special occasions where they express their affection for one another.

happy 30th birthday to the love of my life @paulcostabile! ❤️ A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Aside from the singer-songwriter, more stars from Hollywood announced their pregnancies on social media, including Jessica Alba and Julia Stiles.

In July, Alba announced her pregnancy with her third child with husband Cash Warren via an adorable Instagram video, as reported by the Inquisitr. At the time, the 36-year-old actress was joined by her daughters, Honor Marie and Haven Garner, while holding balloon numbers that read, “1, 2, 3.”

Less than a month later, Stiles made her pregnancy Instagram official by posting an image of her bump, saying that she just “couldn’t resist” sharing her joy to the world, per an August 3 report from the Inquisitr.

