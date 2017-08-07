‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: There Is A Rat In The ‘BB19’ House, Josh Martinez Offers To Give Up HOH Room

Big Brother 19 spoilers from early Monday morning present some interesting information from the game. The BB19 house literally has a rat running around, as the houseguests found a live one in the backyard. It was an amusing moment seen on the live feeds, with Paul Abrahamian joking that he thought they had already evicted Ramses Soto. It ran off under the house wall, but it certainly opened the door for a lot of jokes from the houseguests and on social media. A report by fan site Joker’s Updates relayed that news.

In a slightly earlier conversation took place on the live feeds, where Josh Martinez offered to let Kevin Schlehuber have the HOH room for the night. It was a really nice offer from Josh, who gets a special room on the second floor since he is in charge of the BB19 house this week. Kevin turned down the offer, which had to be tough because it comes with a great bed, but this may have earned Josh an even stronger ally for the rest of the summer.

There was also a lot of chatter about a possible double eviction coming up, with Christmas Abbott doing her best to explain how it works to Kevin Schlehuber. It would certainly be an exciting installment of Big Brother 19 spoilers for the CBS viewers if host Julie Chen announced a double eviction on Wednesday night (August 9).

An interesting few moments took place as most of the house gathered in the bedroom to help Kevin Schlehuber celebrate his birthday. Paul Abrahamian and Elena Davies remained in the other room applying makeup. Elena was putting a lot of makeup on Paul’s face, forehead, and ears as they did a “show” for the cameras and they didn’t want to stop doing it when Josh Martinez let them know it was time to celebrate.

Most of the BB19 cast helped sing Kevin the song and wish him a happy birthday, with the exceptions of Elena and Paul, as well as Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf. Even Mark Jansen was in on the celebration. Several houseguests stumbled upon the makeup session after the singing, but it took a while for Paul and Elena to finally emerge to join the crew.

It was very odd that Paul and Elena chose to not show up for Kevin’s song, and it could be very evident if they present the interactions during one of the upcoming episodes of Big Brother 19. Kevin didn’t seem to notice or care at the time, possibly showing off the maturity level that has helped him survive so long this season. It certainly helps him with the “cool guy” image that a lot of fans and online subscribers are enjoying this summer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Sunday night (August 6) episode of the show confirmed a lot of Big Brother 19 spoilers for the television audience. Cody Nickson won the Temptation Competition to gain safety for the week, Jessica Graf finished last place in the challenge to become the third nominee for the week, and then Josh Martinez nominated two people for eviction. Josh’s HOH nominees were Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, putting a trio of people at risk of going home this week.

The BB19 house also played for the Power of Veto this weekend, with Mark Jansen emerging as the winner. Mark is expected to use the Power of Veto on himself, forcing Josh Martinez to name a replacement nominee on Monday. He has asked for volunteers to be a pawn and it appears that Raven Walton is going to be that pawn this week. As for who gets evicted this week, it will either be Elena Davies or Jessica Graf at the August 10 Eviction Ceremony. More Big Brother 19 spoilers should soon give an indication of the projected vote totals.

