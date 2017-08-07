‘OUAT’ Season 7 Spoilers: Regina’s New Name, Possible Love Interest, Details About Lana Parrilla’s Character

Once Upon A Time Season 7 spoilers are coming in quickly. Recently, Regina Mills’ new name was released. Also, it is possible that she might get a new love interest. Lana Parrilla revealed some other information regarding her character on the ABC series. What can fans expect when the show returns?

OUAT spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the fairy tale drama.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lana Parrilla revealed some interesting information at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. For one, her new name in Once Upon A Time Season 7 was finally unveiled. Goodbye Regina Mills, hello Roni.

What else did Parrilla tease about her character? Roni is going to be a bit different than Regina. She owns a bar and is a bit rough around the edges. She also doesn’t know that at one time, Henry (formerly Jared S. Gilmore, currently Andrew J. West) is her adoptive son. Instead of wearing suits, expect to see Roni wearing jeans and rock shirts.

“I’m no longer in pantsuits. I’m in denim and rock T-shirts. When we meet her, this other version of Regina, she’s working in a bar. She’s a bar owner. She’s a little rough around the edges… This version feels really different. She’s no longer in charge. We’ve always seen Regina in charge, and then she redeemed herself, but this Regina is something else. I’m having a blast playing her. We’re all still discovering who she is. It’s refreshing, it’s different.”

Co-creator Edward Kitsis also teased some details about Regina/Roni. It will be possible that she will get a new love interest. However, that will not be the focus of the season.

“It is something that we’re actively wanting to do, but right now some other things are going to take center stage before we get to it.”

The showrunner also explained that in the OUAT Season 7 premiere, Henry will find himself in some trouble. Lana Parrilla’s character will have to go help her son. In Hyperion Heights, located in Seattle, fans will realize that Roni runs the bar. It will also be up to her to confront the bully, who happens to be Cinderella’s (Dania Ramirez) stepmother, the evil Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar).

Other things to expect in Once Upon A Time Season 7 is Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) being a police officer. He will also be a bit lost because something important is missing from his life. That is his soul mate, Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison). However, Morrison is returning to appear in Episode 2, which will go through what happened with Hook and Emma.

For those wondering about “Rumbelle,” that will be addressed in Episode 4, in which Emilie de Ravin will appear in with Robert Carlyle.

