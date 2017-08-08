Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Takes Special Pill To To Achieve Slimmer Figure

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss has been very impressive and inspirational at the same time. The Ghostbusters actress is certainly not one to shy away from flaunting her new slimmer figure and many wondered how she did it.

The 46-year-old actress has been spotted looking a lot happier and healthier these days and it’s all because of her new body transformation. The star reportedly dropped over 75 pounds, but just like any another diet secrets, Melissa McCarthy found one that works for her and stuck to it.

Although the comedienne may have not initially shared her diet secrets, she did credit her amazing weight loss to changing her lifestyle and habits. Melissa McCarthy has previously joked that she lost weight by living a boring life. Although the funny actress was just probably joking at the time, there is definitely some truth in skipping happy hours and late night snacks.

Despite her earlier hesitation in sharing her weight loss journey secrets, multiple reports have finally revealed how the Gilmore Girls star got her new physique. As it turns out, Melissa McCarthy follows a popular low-carb, high-protein diet, which includes Atkins, Paleo, Zone, and ketogenic diets. The actress also drinks smoothies to keep her healthy.

Since watching her portion size and choosing healthier options are not enough to keep shedding off the pounds, Melissa McCarthy also works out a lot.

Aside from working out and eating healthy, the Ghostbusters actress is also taking a special pill to help her achieve her new figure. To aid her from keeping off the pounds, Melissa McCarthy is reportedly taking natural weight loss pills twice a day. The star takes the pill during lunch and dinner.

Although some may think that Melissa McCarthy has decided to drop off the pounds to try to fit in in Hollywood’s perception of beauty, her weight loss journey is definitely more than that.

Melissa McCarthy changed her lifestyle for her family and her health’s sake. Her weight loss happened not because she wanted to look like the skinny celebrities in Tinseltown, but because the Gilmore Girls star hoped to be a healthier version of herself.

[Featured Image by Shutterstock]