Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Post #RelationshipGoals Wedding Pics On Instagram: Will They Get Married Soon?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared pictures of a wedding they attended on Instagram, looking more in love than ever, which begs the question: Will they be the next to tie the knot?

As one of today’s hottest celebrity couples, J-Lo and A-Rod are probably no strangers to fans seeking answers on whether or not they plan to get married in the future.

While the two haven’t made any announcements yet, fans are treated to the next best thing: #RelationshipGoals photos on Instagram of the first time they attended a wedding as a couple.

According to E! News, the 48-year-old diva and the baseball superstar attended a wedding on Sunday, August 6, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Unfortunately for those who are eager to see them tie the knot, they graced the event only as guests and not as bride and groom.

Despite this, it looks as though Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stole the show with the singer stunning onlookers with her jaw-dropping low-cut, cut-out teal gown while accompanied by her dashing debonair beau who looked dapper in his black tuxedo.

While there was no shortage of paparazzi around who were ready to capture their every move, J-Lo and A-Rod took it upon themselves to showcase their “Instagramable” evening together and shared it with their followers on their social media accounts.

Date night in the city #Lasrywedding A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 6, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Just another Sunday night ???????? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Based on E! News’ sources, the wedding where the A-list couple was spotted was actually the nuptials of Marc Lasry’s daughter. For those who don’t know, Lasry is the co-founder of Avenue Capital Group who also co-owns the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite the high-profile people who were actually getting married at the venue, people couldn’t help but wonder if Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s attendance would eventually lead to their own nuptials in the near future.

Early in April, the celebrity couple already talked about “planning a future together,” based on a report from the Daily Mail.

“They have been talking about the future and marriage has come up,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly as cited by the outlet.

While the link to the report cited in the article seems to have been removed, another report from Us suggested that A-Rod is smitten with J-Lo.

“It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time,” he told the outlet in March.

“We’re having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

On top of that, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s children with their previous relationships seem to be getting along just fine based on another Instagram post from the Maid in Manhattan actress.

This… ???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Based on a separate report from E! News, Jen and her twins, Max and Emme, joined Alex and his daughters, Natasha and Ella, in a “family day” at an afternoon baseball game at Citi Field. On top of that, J-Lo’s mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, also joined the activity.

Me and my beautiful mommy ???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly]