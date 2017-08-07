‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Will Gabi’s Next Man Be After ‘Chabby’ Reconcile?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that “Chabby” will reconcile after Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) breaks up with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). This leaves Gabi with no partner, and fans are wondering which man will be her next lover. It turns out that it might not be somebody new at all. She could return to an old flame. So, who is it? Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) or JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss)?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Several months ago, executive producer Ken Corday teased that Chad and Abigail would eventually get back together. He said “Chabby” was end game. He also hinted that JJ and Gabi could find their way back to one another. However, he warned that all the couples would have to work through several obstacles.

The latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail’s hospitalization prompts him to confront his feelings. He professes his love to Abby, Gabi overhears, and it results in “Chabi” breaking up and “Chabby” getting back together. With Gabi all alone now, who will she partner up with next?

Given that Corday teased that there might be a future for JJ and Gabi, these two will probably get back together. At Martin House, while drugged on Halo, several former couples gravitated towards each other, including JJ and Gabi. However, where does this leave Lani Price (Sal Stowers), who is currently dating JJ?

Over the past few months, Lani’s insecurities over JJ have grown. It is also clear that she doesn’t trust him and does not feel comfortable around him. While she was recovering from a Halo overdose, it wasn’t JJ she confided in. It was Eli Grant, who even helped her through some of the withdrawal symptoms. She kept her struggle with recovering from the overdose a secret from her own boyfriend.

In the SoapCentral forums, fans are speculating that Eli and Lani will end up getting together. This makes sense since they have a lot in common. They have also bonded and even shared a kiss the night Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) was murdered. As for JJ and Gabi, they will end up back in each other’s arms.

Do you think JJ and Gabi belong together? Should Eli and Lani be the next hot item on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]