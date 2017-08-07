‘Overwatch’ Players Starting To Hate New Hero, Doomfist

The arrival of Doomfist to the Overwatch video game world was highly-anticipated by fans, but that excitement has turned sour as more players have watched the character in action. According to Forbes, many fans who have gotten their first taste of Doomfist are starting to complain that the hero is too powerful and he is quickly becoming a hated addition to the popular game.

Who Is Doomfist?

Doomfist originally arrived in Overwatch back on July 18 when he was introduced on the Public Test Region for PC players to test out. He then arrived a week later on consoles for the rest of the gaming world.

The story behind Doomfist was also very exciting. Doomfist was a mercenary from Nigeria who was freed from imprisonment and jumped right into the fighting world believing that it will help make humanity stronger. He works with Talon in the Overwatch world.

The arrival of Doomfist to Overwatch was very exciting and fans seemed happy to use his Hand Cannon to fight from a distance and his Rocket Punch for close combat.

What Are The Overwatch Complaints?

With that said, it appears that these attacks make Doomfist too powerful in the Overwatch game and fans are not happy. Forbes reports that there are six good reasons for fans to hate Doomfist. One of these includes the fact that he can take down many opponents in a single Rocket Punch.

Forbes also reported that his kit makes it easy to jump away from danger when he misses his Rocket Punch. This makes him a lot more mobile than someone like Roadhog. Speaking of Roadhog, this entire situation sounds very familiar to his story as well.

How Does This Compare To Roadhog?

Back when Roadhog was introduced into Overwatch, fans also complained about his power. He could kill many characters in one shot as well and could even take out full-strength characters with his scrap gun.

This is where gamers who hate how powerful Doomfist is can rest easy. One thing that Overwatch does is to nerf characters to make them more balanced with others in the game and make things a bit fairer, no matter who you are playing with. The same gamers who hated how powerful Roadhog was when he arrived also were angry when Overwatch nerfed him to even things out.

Of course, while there are a lot of people who hate how powerful Doomfist is in Overwatch, there are likely just as many who love playing with the powerful characters. However, Overwatch is great about balancing out the game on a regular schedule, so expect Doomfist to get nerfed sooner rather than later.

