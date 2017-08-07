Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Josh Doctson Leaves Practice Early With Hamstring Injury

Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson left practice early Sunday afternoon after injuring his hamstring.

Doctson, who missed most of his 2016 rookie season because of an injured Achilles tendon, walked off the practice field with a noticeable limp, on his own though without any help. It was later reported by ESPN’s John Keim that Doctson was being treated and that he would undergo an MRI on the injured hamstring Sunday night. Doctson has been having one of the best training camps among Redskins players this year as the wideout has flashed signs of his big-league skills for all to see. An injury is the last thing anyone wanted to hear about, but with Doctson it means more.

An injury is the last thing anyone wanted to hear about, but with Doctson it means more. The Redskins have a lot riding on the former number one pick including the number two receiving spot that he currently holds. Jay Gruden’s offense is centered around the type of passes that Doctson excels at; posts, slants and yes, fade routes. Not that Doctson doesn’t possess all-world speed, the scheme just doesn’t always ask for it is all. Doctson showed everyone who came out to fan appreciation day in Richmond, Virginia Saturday that he was indeed a force to be reckoned with as the 6-foot-2 receiver made a series of spectacular catches.

Josh Doctson leaving practice. Spent the bulk of the session in trainers tent. Gruden checked on him too. pic.twitter.com/7LwE5ySY6C — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) August 6, 2017

At this point, the only thing anyone can go off is speculation and the fact that Doctson has a history with injuries doesn’t make this particular situation easy to deal with. If Doctson can’t stay healthy in camp, can he handle the grind of a 16 game season that lies ahead? For the sake of Washington’s offensive scheme, the folks over in DC are sure hoping so. According to Keim, Doctson suffered the injury during a seven-on-seven drill. Doctson spent the rest of the practice in the trainers’ tent, laying down with his right leg propped up. He spoke to coach Jay Gruden afterward, then walked with a limp into the locker room, a towel over his head.

After practice Gruden went to talk to Doctson, he's walking off the field #Redskins pic.twitter.com/nsWyZKjRsY — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) August 6, 2017

Doctson’s injury comes the same day as the team released their very first depth chart of the 2017 season. Doctson is currently listed as the starting receiver at the WR2 spot on the chart. Terrelle Pryor, as expected, will be the number one with Jamison Crowder playing in the slot. Crowder himself missed a week of practice with an injured hamstring just recently. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden mentioned his injury at his press conference Saturday.

“He’s getting close,” said Gruden. “I saw him running yesterday out here on their day off, rehabbing, and he’s getting closer.”

The Redskins play their first preseason game August 10 on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

