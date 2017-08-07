‘BB19’ Spoilers: Josh And Christmas Realize It May Be Time To Take Paul Out

This season on BB19, Paul Abrahamian has done a great job of running the show. He came in as a vet who knows how to play the game and he really is running the entire show. Now, Bustle shared that Christmas and Josh are starting to pick up on this and they might be realizing that it is time to take Paul out of the game.

So far, Cody and Jessica have tried to get Paul out, but everyone has been letting Paul tell them what to do. Josh has actually been thinking it might be time to screw over Paul, but he didn’t come up with that idea on his own. Christmas is actually telling Josh that he should make the HOH his own and do what is best for his game. This might not be following exactly what Paul has told him to do in the Big Brother 19 house.

“This is not Paul’s house, this is the Big Brother house,” Christmas said to Josh.

It sounds like she is really picking up on the fact that Paul is running the entire show. As of right now, Christmas has been laying low, but if she decides it is time to take out Paul, then she might just pull it off. Even though she can’t always compete, Christmas has enough people that are listening to her opinion that she might be able to get rid of Paul if she decides that she is ready to go for it. She can do some competitions so she could just pull off a HOH.

If they keep Paul around long enough, he has a really good chance of winning the show. As of right now, nobody is going up against him and he seems to be running the entire house. Only time will tell if someone like Josh and Christmas will bond together and decide to get rid of him before it is too late.

‘Big Brother 19’ Week 5 nomination plans https://t.co/TBOBhBEZpB pic.twitter.com/5kj0b4ILou — Big Brother Africa (@BBAfrica) July 28, 2017

Do you think that it is time that they get rid of Paul Abrahamian before he wins the entire show? Do you think that Josh and Christmas will do it? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Big Brother 19 on CBS.

Big Brother 19 live feed spoilers: Paul clues in Mark, Elena (day 38, morning) – CarterMatt https://t.co/qoob4bBqW6 #bb19 — BB Super Feed (@BBSuperFeed) July 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images]