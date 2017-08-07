’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Danielle Tells Mohamed To Stop The Drama

Last Sunday night on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, our favorite couples continue to face drama on their quest to find peace and happiness. Read on to find out what went down.

Chantel & Pedro

It’s one day before Chantel and Pedro’s second wedding in the Dominican Republic, and they still haven’t resolved their issues. Pedro is still reeling after his man-to-man talk with Chantel’s father from last week’s episode. Still, the two proceed with their wedding plans and check into their hotel.

Chantel sits down with Pedro’s mom and sister to try to appease them, but things immediately turn sour. Pedro’s sister attacks Chantel for complaining about the money Pedro sends them. At one point, the sister doesn’t even let Chantel speak and calls her “crazy.”

“Chantel has gone crazy…She thinks she’s a princess, an actress, she lives in a castle, in a fantasy land.”

Pedro’s sister doesn’t want to calm down and goes on to call Chantel a “b**ch” so Chantel retaliates and calls her a “whore” before storming out.

Pao & Russ

In Miami, Pao is offered a job to appear as the lead model in a music video for the band Reggaeton. The shoot will be in New Jersey, and Russ doesn’t want Pao to take it. This leaves Pao upset that her husband doesn’t seem to trust her, especially when it’s her big career break. Russ finally concedes but draws the line at one thing: no posing in lingerie.

“Nice compensation. And no lingerie. Lingerie is meant for the bedroom. Lingerie is also meant for one eye only–me. And so that’s where I draw the line, that’s where I’m not comfortable.”

Thanks for being here with me @russ_mayfield #90dayfiance #russandpao #lostintheworldtogether #oklahomanabroad A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Jorge & Anfisa

Anfisa hasn’t seen Jorge since their explosive fight from several episodes back. She’s living the single life in America, but her funds are dwindling. While lounging by the pool with her friend Miranda, she reminisces about the good times she’s had with Jorge. Then, she reveals that Jorge is the only man she’s ever slept with–which leaves her friend in total shock.

Just another #throwback ???? Does anybody have an option of live streaming on Instagram already? I don't ???? A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:37pm PST

Meanwhile, Jorge is missing Anfisa and wants to buy her a gift to woo her back. However, he’s sticking to a budget of a few hundred dollars when Anfisa is most probably expecting more.

Danielle & Mohamed

It’s the day before Danielle and Mohamed’s court hearing for their annulment. Mohamed meets with his friend Tom–the same Tom who Danielle screamed at last week. Tom warns him that Danielle is preparing a solid case against him to get him deported. This certainly unnerves Mohamed.

“It’s so sad. I love [U.S.] to death. I want to stay here. The fact I’m dealing with this based on lies is what hurts me.”

Meanwhile, Danielle mulls over her failed marriage. She’s definitely getting jitters about the hearing, so she calls Mohamed one last time before their meeting.

“I’m calling to ask you to please be civil tomorrow. And don’t do nothing to start drama,” Danielle says.

Last night’s episode was certainly tame compared to the previous 90 Day Fiance episodes, but this could only mean that the show is setting up next week to be totally explosive. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins Jbali/Facebook]