WWE Officials Planning To Keep Some Major Matches Off ‘WWE Summerslam’ Card

WWE Summerslam is one of the biggest PPVs of the year, but there are still time constraints that will force the powers that be to make some tough choices. The biggest party of the summer is expected to be well over four hours this year, which means not every feud will be booked for the show. WWE officials will keep some midcard matches off the card, but they are now in a position where some major matches have to go as well.

It’s being reported that a match like Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis could be featured heavily on SmackDown Live heading into ‘Summerslam,’ but the match will be kept off the PPV because of time constraints. Their feud has received some mixed reviews, so it’s an obvious choice to be cut. Some fans may not like seeing an opportunity be taken away from Zayn, but it’s understandable that WWE officials have to cut somewhere.

However, the powers that be are also considering cutting even bigger matches from WWE Summerslam as well. There have been some reports claiming that WWE officials botched Jason Jordan’s push and there is a feeling backstage that Jordan nowhere near ready to be booked into an Intercontinental Title match at a PPV like ‘Summerslam.’ WWE officials don’t want to scrap the feud, but it may not be booked for the PPV.

The Miz has been one of the best performers for WWE over the past year. The WWE Universe knows that fact, and appreciate his current heel run along with his “Miztourage.” A lot of people won’t understand why Miz and the IC Title are being kept off the second biggest PPV of the year because WWE officials botched a push for Jason Jordan. There is a very good chance that The Miz will have another match at ‘Summerslam.’

Another match that is on the bubble is a potential match between Big Cass and Big Show. It’s a natural feud that is intended to put over the former, and WWE officials were clearly hoping to give him a big win on the biggest stage possible to give more momentum to Big Cass’ heel run. However, the culmination of the feud between Big Cass and Big Show could happen over the next couple of weeks on Raw instead of at the PPV.

WWE officials still have some time to book the WWE Summerslam card, but it seems a few big changes are still coming for the event and some matches could end up being taken off the official card. On paper, it is a shame that anyone’s moment in the sun has to be taken away, but the WWE Universe can still watch those important moments on Raw and SmackDown Live over the next few weeks as ‘Summerslam’ approaches.

