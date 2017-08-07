Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Warming Up To Dillards Despite Rumored Differences

If rumors are to be believed, the Duggar family has had some cheer come their way through social media, notwithstanding Derick Dillard’s controversial tweet. Jeremy Vuolo and the Dillards, Jill Duggar and Derick, seem to be breaking the ice on the internet.

Jeremy Vuolo announced his Instagram presence along with wife Jinger earlier this year, months after their wedding. Almost immediately, the Laredo-based pastor began following the Seewalds, Ben and Jessa Duggar, but did not opt to follow the Dillards. Jinger had, however, diligently opted to follow her sister and brother-in-law. On the other hand, neither Jill nor Derick began following Jeremy. Jinger Duggar was not followed by her sister either. Given both Jeremy and Derick are involved in evangelical activities, their not following each other was surprising, as pointed out by fans who suspected there could be a rift between the Duggar son-in-laws. Lending credence to that theory were reports that suggested the two allegedly took digs at the each other on several occasions. Jeremy has reportedly expressed his disapproval of some missionaries, the Hollywood Gossip pointed out, which many construed as directed at the Dillards.

Hawk-eyed followers of the Duggar family on the Duggar Tumblr page Keeping Up With Fundies noticed that those rumors may have been put to rest; the Dillards and Vuolos now are following each other on Instagram, with Jill Duggar taking the lead. She began following Jinger Duggar and then her husband Jeremy. She has also been responding to the pastor’s posts. In turn, Jeremy reciprocated the move and now follows both Jill and Derick. Jill recently commented on an image of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s mother, which the pastor shared.

Mi amor y mi madre A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Jeremy Vuolo has opted to follow Jill and Derick at a time when the latter is in the middle of a storm, created by his tweet. Derick tweeted his views on gender in response to a TLC announcement of a show based on the life of a transgender teen, Jazz Jennings. Derick’s tweet led TLC to distance itself from his opinion, even as some have called for the Dillards to be barred from the Duggar family show Counting On.

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Celebrating our 3rd anniversary with dinner @olivegarden after a fun day together at #silverdollarcity I love you @jillmdillard more every day! #babymoon #anniversary A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Derick’s position on LGBT and gender issues may have resonated with Jeremy Vuolo, who has reportedly expressed similar views in the past through his sermons. That, however, does not seem to have persuaded Derick to follow his co-brother-in-law on Instagram, who recently began following him.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]