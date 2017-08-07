Lauren Bushnell Posts Photo Of New Boyfriend Devin Antin Three Months After Split With Ben Higgins

The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell has gone public with her new boyfriend Devin Antin, three months after her split with Ben Higgins.

Last Friday, August 4, Lauren Bushnell posted a photo of her new beau on her Instagram story. Devin Antin was seen leading The Bachelor alum by the hand and she captioned it, “Ok Cutie.”

Bushnell also shared the following quote on Instagram, which further convinced fans that she has moved on from her split with Ben Higgins.

“You can’t always wait for the perfect time. Sometimes, you have to dare to do it because life is too short to wonder what could have been,” she said.

Last month, E! News reported that Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin were “dating exclusively.” A source close to the couple shared that Lauren knew Devin before The Bachelor but it was only after she returned to Los Angeles following her breakup with Ben that their friendship turned into something more.

“It happened fast,” the source added.

An insider also told Us Weekly that Lauren and Devin have been “dating for a while now,” adding that she has already met his sisters.

Weekend vibes ✌???? A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

After getting engaged on Season 20 of The Bachelor in March 2016, Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins announced their split last May. Although their relationship ended, Ben and Lauren still remained in good terms. They previously said that they still check up on each other occasionally but denied rumors of a possible reconciliation.

While Lauren Bushnell was able to jump into a new relationship three months after the split, Ben Higgins said that he’s still not ready to move on just yet. On an episode of Almost Famous, the iHeartRadio show he shared with Ashley Iaconetti, The Bachelor alum revealed that it will be “really hard” for him to go into a new relationship, that even the thought of kissing someone makes him nervous.

Is that a camera? A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

When Ashley asked how many “months away” he is from getting back into the dating game, Ben explained that it’s not his priority as of the moment. He, however, admitted that there were times when he felt “tempted” but knew that it’s still not the right time for him. For now, Ben said that he just wanted to focus on himself.

“Once I do that–I don’t know when that is–hopefully I’ll have somebody then in my life who will tell me they love me and I’ll know it,” he shared.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images]