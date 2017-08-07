Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Split After Eight Years Of Marriage: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’

Actor Chris Pratt has announced he and wife Anna Faris are separating after eight years of marriage.

The Guardians of the Galaxy lead, 38, shared the news of the dissolution of his marriage to the Scary Movie star on Facebook Sunday evening in a short, emotional note, as The Hollywood Reporter shares.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Pratt posed on his official Facebook page.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Pratt, an alum of NBC’s Parks and Recreation and Everwood on the CW, reportedly met Anna while filming 2007’s Take Me Home Tonight, a romantic comedy featuring the married couple as burgeoning lovers, as Entertainment Weekly notes.

Speaking to People recently regarding her relationship with Chris, Anna, now on CBS’ Mom with Allison Janney and heard in The Emoji Movie, now playing nationwide in theaters, shared that she and her movie star husband found a “fly-by-night” way to keep their love going strong, despite their occasionally busy lifestyles.

“I send the emoji of an eagle landing to say, ‘Let’s get away to the islands,” Faris told People. “We both grew up in Washington State, and we have a place up there.”

Anna also told the celebrity news site that the couple’s limited downtime led to Chris and herself finding comfort in the simplicity of everyday home life.

“Chris loves to work in the garage and I love to do laundry and watch reality television,” she said.

“We’re just normal people. There are two different roles that you play [as a celebrity couple] — the one on-camera and the one in public. That [last one’s] the tricky part.”

No other mentions regarding Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ separation have been shared at this time. Pratt’s last movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, is now available for streaming on Amazon. Faris’ Mom, now entering its fifth season, is now streaming on Hulu and CBS All Access.

Chris Pratt’s full note on his separation from Anna Faris can be read below.

