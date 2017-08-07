Kylie Admits Best Friend Jordyn Woods Is Always A ‘Third Wheel’ In Her Relationships

Kylie Jenner and longtime best friend Jordyn Woods prove that three’s never a crowd in their relationship. The Life of Kylie stars opened up about their unbreakable bond and how it affects the reality star’s previous and current romance.

In an exclusive interview, Kylie and Jordyn revealed some interesting details about their friendship that some might find a bit unusual. The 20-year-old curvaceous beauty shared that Woods has always been part of her relationships with men.

Speaking with E! News’ Erin Lim, Woods admitted that she’s an “extended leg” of Jenner’s relationships regardless of who she’s with. Kylie backed up the claims and even called Jordyn the “third wheel.”

“She’s like the third wheel,” Jenner revealed. “I feel like I really am always in a relationship, so we’re kind of used to it. If I was single, she would probably not be friends with me because I would just want to be with her all the time.”

Jordyn has always been very vocal about her “special connection” with Kylie. In the pilot episode of Life of Kylie, the 19-year-old model explained her unique friendship with the young fashion and cosmetics mogul.

According to Woods, they have known each other since eighth grade and have been inseparable ever since. Jordyn also reiterated that they just instantly get each other, making their connection even more special.

“We have a special connection where we just get each other. Knowing you could tell them like, ‘Hey, I just killed someone, I need you to come…’ Not saying we would ever do that.”

miss you princess A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Proving that their friendship is really special, Kylie and Jordyn even got matching tattoos from famous artist Jon Boy last year. Jenner took to social media and shared the adorable matching ink with the letter “M” initials on the inside of their pinky fingers.

Kylie and Jordyn have yet to reveal the true meaning behind their identical “M” tattoos.

M A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

This is not the first time the youngest Jenner has been under a tattoo gun. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a total of six small tattoos all over her body — a heart behind her right upper arm, the “sanity” on her hip, her grandmother’s name “Mary Jo” on her inner arm, and “la” cover up tattoo on her left ankle. Most recently, Kylie got a matching butterfly tattoos with her new boyfriend Travis Scott.

Woods also has several body arts as well. Jordyn got an eye tattoo on her knuckle, a heart behind her ear, “XXIII” in honor of Michael Jordan on the back of her neck, a chakra on her spine, overlapping triangles on her forearm, and “forever” on her left shoulder.

Check out Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods on Life of Kylie Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]