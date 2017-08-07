Kellyanne Conway in a monokini at the beach is proof that the counselor to President Trump knows how to work hard and play harder.

A photo of Kellyanne is floating around the internet that shows her soaking up some sun in a monokini as if she hasn’t a care in the world. The 50-year-old was snapped relaxing beachside in Ventnor, New Jersey, where she is the owner of a vacation home there.

Wearing a blue bathing suit, Kellyanne Conway is seen lying on her back among several companions at the Jersey beach. Sources say Trump’s former presidential campaign manager was mixing work with pleasure. Earlier, Conway appeared on a mix of Sunday talk shows to promote her boss’s agenda and to fend off rumors of a White House collapse.

Kellyanne’s beach house apparently came in handy. Rather than traveling to various news stations, Conway used her New Jersey residence as a remote broadcasting studio. After getting dolled up for the cameras, Kellyanne changed into a monokini and hit the beach for some sun and surf, according to a TMZ report.

During one of her TV spots, Conway chatted with This Week show host George Stephanopoulos, and made a “mind blowing pivot to Benghazi when grilled about Donald Trump, Jr.’s Russia meeting,” as Business Insider reports.

‘You’re simply changing the subject’: ABC host busts Kellyanne Conway on Russia lies as she blames ‘Benghazi’ https://t.co/TIDBLrItWO — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 6, 2017

Stephanopoulos pressed Kellyanne on conflicting statements from the White House about the president’s alleged involvement in crafting a statement about his son’s meeting with Russian attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya, and others in Trump Tower last June.

In other words, not inconsequential meetings but big, tangible lies that hurt people: you can keep your doctor/ plan; video caused Benghazi. https://t.co/Vu60Vkfb8M — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 6, 2017

Rather than responding to the question, Kellyanne deflected and began speaking about Obamacare and Hillary Clinton’s role in the Benghazi attack that left Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and three other American nationals dead in 2012.

Kellyanne Conway Catches Vacation Sun After New Jersey Beaches Reopen https://t.co/YvUSBSPyzF pic.twitter.com/pZIcBpXRQ4 — TMZ REPORTS (@TMZ_Augustin) August 6, 2017

As Kellyanne Conway vacations at her Ventnor beach getaway, Trump is nearby at one of his resorts as part of a 17-day holiday in Chris Christie’s state. While the commander-in-chief is away from Washington, the White House is undergoing renovations to address air conditioning issues.

Construction crews are also carrying out scheduled maintenance and are sprucing up “The People’s House.”

“The improvements include replacing the heating and air conditioning systems, putting in new carpet, giving the walls a fresh coat of paint, and installing new wires and cables.”

Recently, Gov. Christie came under fire after aerial photographers circulated pictures of him sunbathing on the Jersey shore with his family after he ordered the beach closed over a budget impasse. Last Sunday. during a press conference, Christie lashed out at a reporter who asked if he “got a tan” during his beach outing.

“We’re talking about the closure of government and you’re talking about your TMZ stuff,” Christie shot back.

Meanwhile, the president is taking some heat of his own as he vacations at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort. Critics recalled how the president, during his campaign, lambasted Barack Obama for being away from the White House too much, traveling extensively at taxpayers’ expense and playing excessive golf.

President Donald Trump took some time away from his working vacation to greet wedding guests at his golf club https://t.co/htitQQOZpn pic.twitter.com/1bM0Ncfpf5 — CNN (@CNN) August 7, 2017

Although Trump says his stay is a working-vacation, he was caught on tape playing a round of golf on the second day of his getaway. A video even showed the embattled president crashing a wedding on his property.

Kellyanne Conway’s beach monokini on the Jersey shore took some by surprise. What are your thoughts about how the Trump administration is spending its vacation?

[Featured Image by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images]