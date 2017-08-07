The fourth episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 certainly changed things up as Daenerys Targaryen decided to use dragonfire to get back at the Lannisters. However, it looks like the next episode will be all about ice.

The preview for “Eastwatch” might feature a majestic shot of Dany and Drogon meeting up with Jon Snow but it looks like Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5 will focus more on the King in the North. Will Jon finally convince the Mother of Dragons to join him in the war against the White Walkers? Is it time for Jon to face the thousands of wights in an epic battle promised in the show’s trailer?

Back in July, HBO released an amazing trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 that featured Jon Snow being joined by Tormund Giantsbane, The Hound, and Beric Dondarrion at what appears to be the Wall. The shot of Beric wielding his flaming sword even had fans theorizing about Azor Ahai and Lightbringer. However, it was the shocking number of what appears to be reincarnated wildlings attacking the group that really had people saying they are looking forward to the seventh season. Will the battle actually happen in the fifth episode?

The Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5 promo shows Daenerys Targaryen addressing the surviving Lannister soldiers, telling them to bend the knee or face death. Tyrion Lannister and Varys are certainly unhappy with the way Dany is handling things, and it looks like Jon Snow is the only one who isn’t concerned with her battle tactics. Instead, he is worried about the White Walkers reaching a particular area of the Wall.

The teaser has a scene where Jon Snow tells Daenerys and her advisors that Bran Stark has confirmed that the White Walkers are close to Eastwatch. Although some believe that Jon may have finally reunited with Bran in Winterfell, it is possible that he received the news through raven. But does this mean the King in the North will head straight into wight territory in Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5?

The White Walkers have been mostly absent in the seventh season so far but “Eastwatch” could remind viewers that there are scarier things to worry about in the future. Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5 will air on HBO on August 13.

